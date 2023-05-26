Modified On May 26, 2023 05:23 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The more practical version of the off-roader is expected to be priced from around Rs 15 lakh

The 5-door Mahindra Thar will go on sale in 2024.

Will carry the same silhouette as of the 3-door version, but with more doors and some 5-door specific elements.

Likely to get the 3-door Thar’s turbo-petrol and diesel engines but in a higher state of tune.

The 5-door Thar is also expected with both 2WD and 4X4 options.

At its recent press meet for Q4 and FY23 results, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director (Auto & Farm Sectors) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, confirmed that the 5-door Mahindra Thar is not coming in 2023. In fact, he clarified that there are no new products/launches planned for this year.

The 5-door version of the Thar has been spied testing several times across the country, in a production-near version. It will carry the original boxy and traditional silhouette of the regular Thar, but will instead be underpinned by the Scorpio N’s platform. This will make the 5-door Thar more comfortable and family-friendly.

Through our previous sightings, it seems to carry an all-black cabin which looks similar to the 3-door version. In terms of features, one can expect an 8-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, automatic AC, a rear parking camera, and up to six airbags.

The 5-door version will use the same set of engines as seen on the current Thar, but in a higher state of tuning. The Thar’s 2-litre turbo-petrol unit develops up to 150PS and its 2.2-litre diesel engine is tuned for a performance of up to 130PS. It could get manual and automatic transmissions and the choice of 2WD and 4WD, just like the three-door.

The 5-door Thar will be a costlier, bigger, and more powerful alternative to the Maruti Jimny. In terms of price, one can expect it to start from around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

