Facelifted Tata Safari Spied Testing Again, But Not In India

The heavily camouflaged test mule was spotted in South Korea

The facelifted Tata Safari will feature updated design elements front and rear.

Tata could also provide an option of a 1.5-litre petrol engine debuted at 2023 Auto Expo.

The carmaker will continue to offer the 2-litre multijet diesel engine with the updated Safari.

Launch expected next year, could be priced from Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Tata is planning to launch the facelifted version of the Safari next year in India, the test mules of which have been spotted multiple times. The latest batch of spy shots, however, are a little different as they come from South Korea, where it was being tested under heavy camouflage.

Given that Tata does not have a market presence in that country, we’re unlikely to see a Korea-spec Safari. Instead, the three-row SUV was probably undergoing component testing overseas. Given the heavy camouflage, we couldn’t spot any new details on this test mule.

What we know so far

The spied model looks exactly like the test mules spotted in India. From the side, you can just about make out the vertically stacked headlight housing and DRL across the bonnet, details inspired from the Harrier EV concept. We also get a glimpse of the revised rear with the new bumpers while the new alloys remain under cover.

Expected Features

Tata has already updated the Safari’s feature list with a new 10.25-inch touchscreen system, a new 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 360-degree camera and radar-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It already came with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat and a wireless phone charger. The Safari also gets up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill hold and descent control.

Expected Engine Options

Tata offers the Safari with a 2-litre diesel engine making 170PS and 350Nm, available with both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. With the facelift, the SUV might also get the 1.5-litre T-GDi (turbo) petrol engine (170PS/280Nm) unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Expected Price And Launch

The facelifted Tata Safari may be launched next year with a starting price tag of Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). The three-row SUV will continue its rivalry with MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar.

