The facelifted Nexon EV could get LED headlights for the first time

The spied model was missing a tailpipe while showing the battery pack mounted under the floor.

It also hints at connected LED taillights as seen on the upcoming facelifted Nexon.

It is expected to be offered in the same two iterations as before: Prime and Max.

Their respective battery packs and range could be 30.2kWh (312km) and 40.5kWh (453km).

It is expected to arrive in early 2024 at a starting price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

By now, we are sure you have seen multiple spy images and videos of the facelifted Tata Nexon. As we had already expected, Tata is also readying the facelifted iteration of the SUV’s EV alternative, whose first spy video has just surfaced online.

Details Observed In The Video

The main tell-tale sign of its electric nature was the absence of an emission pipe. Another interesting detail that can be observed is the underfloor-mounted battery pack of the Nexon EV. The facelifted Nexon EV could get LED headlights as suggested by the spy video while it had the same connected LED taillight setup as noticed on the facelifted Nexon’s test mules.

Same Electric Powertrains As Before?

We are expecting Tata to offer the facelifted Nexon EV in the same trims as before: Prime (standard range) and Max (long range). The existing powertrains of the two are as follows:

Nexon EV Prime- 30.2kWh battery pack having a claimed range of 312km, paired to a 129PS/245Nm electric motor

Nexon EV Max- 40.5kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 453km, coupled with a 143PS/250Nm electric motor

Features In Plenty

While the facelifted Nexon EV’s cabin wasn’t seen in the video, we can expect it to have some similarities with that of the upcoming Nexon. These could include paddle shifters (here, for battery regeneration), fresh upholstery and the bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen unit.

It will most likely retain features such as wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, auto AC, and a single-pane sunroof from the existing iterations. Safety upgrades could come in the form of up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Launch, Price And Rivals

We expect Tata to launch the facelifted Nexon EV sometime in early 2024, with prices likely to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Mahindra XUV400, while being a more affordable alternative to the MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona Electric.

