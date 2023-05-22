Modified On May 22, 2023 11:43 AM By Rohit for MG Comet EV

MG has priced the Comet EV from Rs 7.98 lakh to Rs 9.98 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India)

The EV is available in three variants: Pace, Play and Plush.

Its bookings have been open since May 15 while test drives have been underway since the last week of April.

Gets a 17.3kWh battery pack, good for a claimed range of 230km.

Gets two 10.25-inch screens, dual airbags, and manual AC.

Two-door four-seater is a quirky alternative to the Tata Tiago EV.

The MG Comet EV entered the market towards April-end, and the carmaker has now commenced deliveries of its ultra compact electric hatchback. Its bookings have been open since May 15 while test drives have already been underway since its official debut.

Electric Power For The Win

It is equipped with a 17.3kWh battery pack good for a claimed range of 230km, which comes mated to a rear-axle-mounted electric motor (42PS/110Nm). The EV supports 3.3kW AC charging, which takes seven hours to juice up the battery from 0-100 percent, and five hours to charge it from 10-80 percent. MG has not positioned the Comet as a city-centric urban mobility solution rather than just a traditional entry-level EV.

Also Read: MG Comet: Committed To A Cause

Focus On Tech

The tiny EV has an impressive feature set, such as a dual 10.25-inch screen setup (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation). The Comet EV also gets manual AC, steering-mounted controls, and connected car tech. Dual front airbags, electronic stability control, a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, and rear parking sensors ensure occupant safety.

Variants, Prices And Competitors

The Comet EV is being sold in three variants – Pace, Play, and Plush – priced between Rs 7.98 lakh and Rs 9.98 lakh (introductory rates for first 5,000 customers, ex-showroom pan India) respectively. Though the MG EV doesn’t have any direct rivals in India, it serves as an affordable alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and the Citroen eC3.

