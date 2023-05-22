The Jimny Is The Most Offroad-capable Maruti Yet But Also The Least Efficient
Published On May 22, 2023 01:25 PM By Tarun for Maruti Jimny
However, the Jimny is still more efficient than the petrol Thar
-
Maruti claims 16.94kmpl of fuel economy for the Jimny petrol-MT.
-
The automatic variants shall deliver up to 16.39kmpl.
-
The off-roader gets a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with part-time 4WD and low range gearbox as standard.
-
Features a 9-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, six airbags, hill hold and descent control, and rear camera.
-
Expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki has revealed the ARAI-tested fuel efficiency figures of the Jimny at its first-drive event for the media. The off-roader is a petrol-only offering and will be available in a five-door avatar. Its prices are expected to be announced by early June.
|
Jimny
|
Mileage
|
Petrol-MT
|
16.94kmpl
|
Petrol-AT
|
16.39kmpl
The Jimny claims to deliver up to 16.94kmpl, which should translate to an average of around 13-14kmpl. In comparison, the Brezza is more efficient by around 3kmpl. The Jimny will be significantly more efficient than the Mahindra Thar petrol manual, which, as per ARAI, claims 12.4kmpl.
The Jimny gets its performance from Maruti’s 1.5-litre petrol engine, which claims up to 105PS and 134Nm. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque converter automatic. It gets a part-time 4WD like the Thar as standard, with a low-range gearbox and brake limited slip differential.
Feature-wise, the Jimny is laden with a 9-inch touchscreen system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, automatic AC, automatic LED headlamps, and push button start-stop. Safety is taken care of by six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist, hill descent control, and a rear view camera.
Also Read: Maruti Fronx Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
We’re expecting the Maruti Jimny to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Mahindra Thar, which has a more potent petrol engine and the option of a diesel unit. Even the Force Gurkha, which is solely powered by a diesel engine with a manual transmission, is another off-roading alternative.
0 out of 0 found this helpful