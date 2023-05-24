English | हिंदी

Mercedes-Benz Introduces The Facelifted A-Class In India, Prices Start At Rs 45.8 Lakh

Modified On May 24, 2023 06:39 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

Both the sedan and performance hatchback get minor changes to their appearances

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

  • Prices of only the petrol models have been announced, the diesel variant will be launched in the Q4 of 2023.

  • There are no changes to their powertrains, except perhaps compliance with the latest emission norms.

  • Both models get added features like wireless smartphone connectivity, driver-knee airbags, USB fast charging and hands-free boot opening.

  • The feature list includes dual 10.25-inch screens as standard with minimal changes to the cabin.

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class has been launched in India, updating both the A-Class Limousine sedan and the AMG-spec performance hatchback. The prices for the petrol variants of these updated models are as follows:

Prices

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

A200 Limousine

Rs 42 lakh

Rs 45.8 lakh

+ Rs 3.8 lakh

AMG A45 S Hatchback

Rs 83.8 lakh

Rs 92.5 lakh

+ Rs 8.7 lakh

The A200 Limousine is dearer by almost Rs 4 lakh and the sporty AMG hatchback is now more expensive by Rs 8.7 lakh. Mercedes has stated that the diesel variant of the updated A-Class sedan, the A200d, will be introduced in the final quarter of 2023. In case you’re wondering, the A45 S is a fully-built import unlike the A-Class sedan.

Minimal Design Changes

Mercedes-Benz A-Class A200
Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG A45 S

The Limousine gets a revised grille with small tri-pointed star inserts, new 17-inch alloy wheels, updated LED tail lamps and slightly updated bumpers. The hatchback on the other hand, only gets a revised set of tail lamps as a part of this facelift.

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Steering Wheel

The only notable change to the cabin of these models is a new steering wheel.

Added Features

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Display

Both models now get a couple of new features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, hands-free boot opening, USB fast charging and a knee airbag for the driver.

Also Read: A Look At How The Mercedes-Benz E-Class Has Evolved Over The Years

Apart from these features, they already have dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof.

The Same Powertrains

Mercedes-Benz A-Class Engine

Specifications

Mercedes A200 Limousine

Mercedes A45 S

Engine 

1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol

2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol

Power (PS)

163PS 

421PS

Torque (Nm)

270Nm

500Nm 

Transmission

7-speed DCT

7-speed DCT 

The A-Class sedan sticks with its smaller-displacement turbo-petrol engine in the facelift, while the AMG A45 S remains one of the most powerful hatchbacks in the world with all-wheel-drive. 

Rivals

Mercedes-Benz A-Class: A200 & AMG A45 S

The A200 Limousine is considered a rival to the BMW 2 Series and the AMG A45 S rivals the Mini Cooper JCW.

