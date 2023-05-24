Mercedes-Benz Introduces The Facelifted A-Class In India, Prices Start At Rs 45.8 Lakh
Both the sedan and performance hatchback get minor changes to their appearances
Prices of only the petrol models have been announced, the diesel variant will be launched in the Q4 of 2023.
There are no changes to their powertrains, except perhaps compliance with the latest emission norms.
Both models get added features like wireless smartphone connectivity, driver-knee airbags, USB fast charging and hands-free boot opening.
The feature list includes dual 10.25-inch screens as standard with minimal changes to the cabin.
The facelifted Mercedes-Benz A-Class has been launched in India, updating both the A-Class Limousine sedan and the AMG-spec performance hatchback. The prices for the petrol variants of these updated models are as follows:
Prices
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
A200 Limousine
|
Rs 42 lakh
|
Rs 45.8 lakh
|
+ Rs 3.8 lakh
|
AMG A45 S Hatchback
|
Rs 83.8 lakh
|
Rs 92.5 lakh
|
+ Rs 8.7 lakh
The A200 Limousine is dearer by almost Rs 4 lakh and the sporty AMG hatchback is now more expensive by Rs 8.7 lakh. Mercedes has stated that the diesel variant of the updated A-Class sedan, the A200d, will be introduced in the final quarter of 2023. In case you’re wondering, the A45 S is a fully-built import unlike the A-Class sedan.
Minimal Design Changes
The Limousine gets a revised grille with small tri-pointed star inserts, new 17-inch alloy wheels, updated LED tail lamps and slightly updated bumpers. The hatchback on the other hand, only gets a revised set of tail lamps as a part of this facelift.
The only notable change to the cabin of these models is a new steering wheel.
Added Features
Both models now get a couple of new features like wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, hands-free boot opening, USB fast charging and a knee airbag for the driver.
Apart from these features, they already have dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof.
The Same Powertrains
|
Specifications
|
Mercedes A200 Limousine
|
Mercedes A45 S
|
Engine
|
1.3-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol
|
2-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol
|
Power (PS)
|
163PS
|
421PS
|
Torque (Nm)
|
270Nm
|
500Nm
|
Transmission
|
7-speed DCT
|
7-speed DCT
The A-Class sedan sticks with its smaller-displacement turbo-petrol engine in the facelift, while the AMG A45 S remains one of the most powerful hatchbacks in the world with all-wheel-drive.
Rivals
The A200 Limousine is considered a rival to the BMW 2 Series and the AMG A45 S rivals the Mini Cooper JCW.
