Modified On May 26, 2023

The civilian Jimny will need to undergo certain changes to make it fit for the Army

The Indian army is considering the Jimny and studying the required specifications.

Over 35,000 units of the Gypsy have been delivered to the army in over two decades.

The Jimny gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine with 4WD as standard.

Launch expected in the first week of June; prices likely to start from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Gypsy is a popular choice for the Indian army, due to its light weight, reliable petrol engine, overall reliability, and off-roading prowess. Now, going by a recent interview, it looks like the Jimny might follow its predecessor’s steps to join the Indian Army’s fleet.

Maruti Suzuki Senior Executive Director Shashank Srivastava revealed that the Indian Army has shown interest in the Jimny. He further added that they are still studying the required specifications for the army-spec Jimny.

For the Jimny to become a soldier, it will need to undergo certain changes. Most of the army vehicles we see get a soft top, which might be one of the key differences for the army-spec model. The suspension and powertrains could also be tuned for a more specific purpose.

Maruti has sold over 35,000 units of the Gypsy to the Indian army in over two decades. It was sold in soft top, full open, and even hard top guises. The olive green-coloured Gypsys were delivered to the army until 2020. The Safari is also a part of the army but the Jimny’s lightweight characteristics would make it more capable.

Currently, it gets a 105PS 1.5-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions. 4X4 with a low-range gearbox is standard, which makes it capable of some serious off-roading. In terms of features, the Jimny is packed with LED headlamps, a 9-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, a rear parking camera, and six airbags. It’s expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).