Apart from new unveils and teasers, we also received an update on the debut date of Mahindra’s bigger version of the Thar

In the last full week of March, we finally got a hint when Mahindra’s 5-door Thar is going to be unveiled. In the same week, Force released the first teaser of its Thar 5-door rival, while Tata’s subcompact SUV got more affordable automatic variants. Let’s have a look at all the important highlights of the week.

Mahindra Thar 5-door Debut Date

The Mahindra Thar 5-door has been in development for more than two years now, and its test mule has been spotted multiple times. Last week, we finally got to know that the Thar 5-door is set to be unveiled this Independence day. We also got a glimpse of the interior of the lower-spec variant of the Thar 5-door in the latest spy shots.

Force Gurkha 5-door Teased

The Thar 5-door rival, Force Gurkha 5-door is also set to arrive by the end of 2024. Force dropped the first teaser of the bigger version of the Gurkha, showing us a glimpse of its side profile last week.

Two Maruti Hatchbacks Recalled

Maruti issued a voluntary recall for two of its popular hatchbacks in the market, the Wagon R and Baleno. More than 11,800 units of the Wagon R are affected, while more than 4,000 units of the Baleno were recalled. Units manufactured in the second half between July 2018 to November 2019 are affected.

Tata Nexon Got New AMT Variants

In order to offer more affordable automatic choices in the subcompact SUV segment, Tata has introduced five new AMT variants with lower-spec trims of the Nexon. These new variants are being offered with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Toyota Innova Hycross New Variants

The Toyota Innova Hycross is soon going to receive new top-spec trim for its petrol-only version. This new variant will be positioned above GX trim, and will be offered in both 7- and 8-seater variants.

Skoda Kodiaq Variants Rejigged

Skoda’s flagship offering in India, the Kodiaq, is now available in a single fully loaded top-spec L&K variant. The Style and Sportline variants of the SUV have been discontinued, and the prices of the L&K trim have been reduced significantly.

UK-spec Suzuki Swift Unveiled

Following its launch in Japan, Suzuki has now unveiled the new-generation Swift hatchback for the UK market. The new-gen UK-spec Suzuki Swift features the same powertrain option as the Japan-spec Swift. For more details on the UK-spec Swift, head here.

Citroen Basalt Coupe SUV Global Debut

Citroen has debuted the Basalt Vision, a coupe SUV concept which was earlier known as the C3X. This new coupe SUV shares its platform with the C3 Aircross. The Basalt Vision coupe SUV will be launched in both Indian and South American markets.

Kia EV9 Won World Car Of The Year 2024

Kia EV9, a flagship premium electric SUV in Kia’s lineup, grabbed the World Car Of The Year (WCOTY) 2024 award. Not only this, the EV9 also won the ‘2024 World Electric Vehicle’ title. The EV9 is also expected to arrive in India by the end of 2024.