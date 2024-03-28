English | हिंदी

Tata Nexon AMT Now More Affordable, Available On Smart And Pure Variants

Modified On Mar 28, 2024 02:27 PM By Shreyash for Tata Nexon

The Nexon petrol-AMT option now starts at Rs 10 lakh, compared to the previous entry price of Rs 11.7 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Nexon received a significant midlife update in September 2023, featuring not only a fresh design and new features, but also a wide array of transmission options: 5-speed MT (petrol-only), 6-speed MT (petrol and diesel), 6-speed AMT (petrol and diesel), and 7-speed DCA (petrol only). At the time of launch of the Nexon facelift, the 6-speed AMT transmission used to start from the mid-spec Creative variant with both petrol and diesel engine variants, but now, this transmission option has trickled down to the lower-spec Smart and Pure variants. Let’s have a look at the updated prices of the AMT variants of the Tata Nexon.

Variants

Petrol-AMT

Diesel-AMT

Smart Plus AMT

Rs 10 lakh

N.A.

Pure AMT

Rs 10.50 lakh

Rs 11.80 lakh

Pure S MT

Rs 11 lakh

Rs 12.30 lakh

Creative AMT

Rs 11.80 lakh

Rs 13.10 lakh

Creative AMT Dark

Rs 12.15 lakh

Rs 13.45 lakh

Creative Plus AMT

Rs 12.50 lakh

Rs 13.90 lakh

Creative Plus AMT Dark

Rs 12.85 lakh

Rs 14.25 lakh

Creative Plus S AMT

Rs 13 lakh

Rs 14.40 lakh

Creative Plus S AMT Dark

Rs 13.35 lakh

Rs 14.75 lakh

Fearless AMT

N.A. (Gets Petrol-DCA instead)

Rs 14.70 lakh

Fearless AMT Dark

N.A. (Gets Petrol-DCA instead)

Rs 15.05 lakh

Fearless S AMT

N.A. (Gets Petrol-DCA instead)

Rs 15.10 lakh

Fearless Plus S AMT

N.A. (Gets Petrol-DCA instead)

Rs 15.60 lakh

Fearless Plus S AMT Dark

N.A. (Gets Petrol-DCA instead)

Rs 15.80 lakh

With the introduction of these new AMT variants, the starting price for the Nexon petrol AMT is now Rs 1.8 lakh more affordable. Similarly, the new Nexon diesel AMT represents a decrease of Rs 1.4 lakh from its previous starting price. In both engine options, the 6-speed AMT adds a premium of Rs 70,000 over the 6-speed manual transmission.

Features & Safety

Nexon Pure AMT

The Smart Plus variant of the Tata Nexon comes with features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay (wired) , a 4-speaker sound system, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), and all four power windows. The Pure variant additionally gets rear AC vents, and a touch-based climate control panel, while the Pure S also comes with day/night inside rear view mirror (IRVM), and a sunroof. In terms of safety, both variants get 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear parking sensors, and hill hold assist.

Tata Nexon 2023 Cabin

The top-spec variants of the Nexon are equipped with features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, automatic AC, wireless phone charging, ventilated and height-adjustable front seats, and cruise control. Its safety kit further includes a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain Options

The Tata Nexon comes with both petrol and diesel engine options. The specifications of both have been detailed below:

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

120 PS

115 PS

Torque

170 Nm

260 Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT, 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT, 7-speed DCA

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

*DCA- Dual clutch automatic transmission

Price Range & Rivals

The Tata Nexon is priced between Rs 8.15 lakh to Rs 15.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Tata’s subcompact SUV takes on the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite.

