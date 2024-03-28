Modified On Mar 28, 2024 10:39 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The new spy shots also reveal the interior of the lower-spec variant of the Thar 5-door

Mahindra will offer the longer version of the Thar with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine.

It is likely to be offered in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) variants.

Could get additional amenities over its 3-door version, including a bigger touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, and a sunroof.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Mahindra Thar 5-door has been in development for more than two years now, making it one of the most anticipated SUVs slated to be launched this year. The test mule of the extended Thar has been spotted multiple times, revealing new exterior and interior details. This time, we've spotted the Thar 5-door, possibly in its lower-spec variant, from both inside and out.

What We Saw

Based on the spy shot, the dashboard of the Mahindra Thar 5-door appears to lack an infotainment system and instead features an analogue instrument cluster. This suggests that it could be one of the lower-spec variants of the Thar 5-door. Note that this particular test mule of the SUV still retains a front armrest and steering-mounted controls, indicating it might be a lower-spec variant though not the base model.

Also Check Out: Force Gurkha 5-door First Teaser Out, May Launch By End Of 2024

We also managed to capture the second row of the Thar 5 door, and an armrest is visible in the spy image. From the outside, it has the same alloy wheels as seen on the 3-door version of the Thar.

Expected Features

The higher-spec variants of the Mahindra Thar 5 door is expected to offer more features over its existing 3-door version. These include a bigger touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, a single pane sunroof, rear AC vents, and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM). For more information of what the Thar 5-door could get over the Thar 3-door, click here.

Its safety kit could include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and it could also get a 360-degree camera in the higher variants. Features like traction control, hill descent control, and seatbelt reminder for all passengers will be retained from the existing Mahindra Thar.

Also Check Out: New Renault And Nissan SUVs For India Teased For The First Time, Launch Expected In 2025

Same Engine Options

Mahindra will likely retain the same petrol and diesel powertrain options with the bigger version of the Mahindra Thar, but they all are expected to be more powerful than the existing 3-door Thar. The choices include a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and 2.2-litre diesel engine. These units will come paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission.

The Thar 5-door could get the option of both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) drivetrains.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will likely be unveiled on August 15, 2024, and it could be launched in the final quarter of 2024 with prices starting from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the Force Gurkha 5-door, and will be a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

Read More on : Thar Automatic