Modified On Mar 26, 2024 12:00 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

The recall has been initiated for units manufactured between July and November 2019

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a recall of 11,851 units of the Maruti Wagon R and 4,190 units of the Maruti Baleno hatchbacks due to a possible defect in a part of the fuel pump motor. These units of the two hatchbacks were manufactured between July 30, 2019 and November 01, 2019.

More Details Of The Recall

The Indian marque’s dealerships will call owners of the impacted units to examine and replace the problematic component on their vehicles, without any charges. According to the manufacturer, the defective part of the fuel pump motor may lead to engine stalling or engine starting issue.

While the Maruti Baleno is offered only with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine, the Maruti Wagon R gets the choice of both 1-litre and 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engines. It is not specified which engine variants of the Wagon R are included in the recall.

What Can The Owners Do

Owners of these Maruti models can take their cars to the workshops to have the part inspected. Simultaneously, they can also check if their vehicle has been recalled by visiting the ‘Imp Customer Info’ section on the Maruti Suzuki website and entering their car’s chassis number (MA3/MBJ/MBH followed by 14 digit alpha-numeric number).

Should You Continue To Drive The Recalled Models?

Although it’s not yet specified if the affected units of the two hatchbacks are safe to be driven in their current condition, we recommend that you find out if your vehicle falls under the recall at the earliest. If yes, then do get it inspected without any delay to keep your vehicle in the best of health.

