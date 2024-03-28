Kia EV9 wins World Car Of The Year 2024

Modified On Mar 28, 2024 02:19 PM By Rohit for Kia EV9

The flagship Kia EV is expected to come to India in the second half of 2024

The EV9 has also been awarded the 2024 World Electric Vehicle title.

Other front-runners for the WCOTY 2024 were the BYD Seal and Volvo EX30.

The EV9 is Kia’s flagship 3-row electric SUV offering.

Available with various electric motors and battery pack configurations globally with both RWD and AWD options.

Expected to come to India via the CBU route with a price tag of around Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Shortly after finalising the top three candidates for the World Car Of The Year (WCOTY) title, it’s now been announced that the Kia EV9 has emerged as the winner. The EV9 has not only won the WCOTY award, but it has also been handed over the ‘2024 World Electric Vehicle’ title.

The Fight For The Title

It was an all-electric battle for the top award as the other two contenders – the BYD Seal (also in India) and Volvo EX30 (expected to come to India) – were electric cars as well. For a car to win the World Car Awards, it has to be sold in at least two continents. Selected by a jury of 100 automotive journalists from 29 countries, the World Car Awards declared the Kia EV9 as the winner based on its design, price, and 7-seat interior.

Other WCOTY 2024 Winners

The Kia EV9 was not the only winner in the World Car Awards 2024. The other models that bagged awards in other categories are as follows:

Model Award Category BMW 5 Series/ i5 World Luxury Car Hyundai Ioniq 5 N World Performance Car Volvo EX30 World Urban Car Toyota Prius World Car Design Of The Year

More Details Of The Kia EV9

Kia’s 3-row all-electric SUV gets a long list of battery and electric motor options, along with both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) configurations. The EV9 has a claimed range of more than 541 km, making it a compelling EV alternative to the typical petrol- or diesel-powered luxury SUV. It also has great road presence, and a spacious cabin with futuristic design elements.

India Launch And Price

The Kia EV9 is expected to arrive in India later this year via the completely built up (CBU) import route, with prices likely to start from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom). It could be considered as an affordable alternative to luxury electric SUVs like the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.