Bollywood Actor John Abraham Gets Home A Customised Mahindra Thar Roxx

John Abraham’s Thar Roxx is finished in black and is customised to feature blacked-out badges and a ‘JA’ moniker on both the C-pillar and the front seat headrests inside

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is one of the most popular off-road SUVs in the Indian automaker's lineup. While it is a favourite among mass-market car buyers, it has recently caught the attention of Bollywood actor John Abraham, who took delivery of a custom-made Thar Roxx. Note that John was also part of the Thar Roxx’ launch event in August 2024.

Changes On John’s Thar Roxx

The unit delivered to John Abraham has been specially custom-made for him. All the exterior badges have been blacked out, and a special ‘JA’ moniker (his initials) is placed on the C-pillar, which is also present on front seat headrests. The dashboard gets a unique emblem that reads ‘MADE FOR JOHN ABRAHAM.’ Aside from these customisations, the rest of the details remain the same inside and out. As it’s a diesel 4WD (four-wheel-drive) variant, the cabin features a Mocha Brown theme.

John’s Car Collection

Although John is majorly known for his affection for bikes, his 4-wheel collection also includes some swanky rides, including the iconic Nissan GT-R, and an Isuzu V-Cross pickup.

More About Thar Roxx

Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx with two engine options:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/ 177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/ Up to 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/ 380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drive Type RWD^ RWD^/ 4WD

^RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

4WD - 4-wheel-drive

In terms of features, it comes loaded with amenities like dual 10.25-inch screens (touchscreen infotainment and digital driver’s display), automatic AC, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and a Harmon Kardon sound system. For passenger safety, it gets 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Price Range And Rivals

The overall prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx range between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 23.09 lakh, while the prices for the 4WD variants start at Rs 19.09 lakh. It takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

All prices are ex-showroom pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.