The Gurkha 5-door will be based on the currently available 3-door model but will get a longer wheelbase and an extra pair of doors.

The Gurkha 5-door is expected to be launched by the end of 2024.

Sports new squared-out headlights and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Could get captain seats for the third-row passengers.

Likely to feature a 7-inch touchscreen, manual AC and dual front airbags.

Expected to get the same 2.6-litre diesel engine with 4WD as seen on the 3-door model.

Prices may likely start from Rs 16 lakh(ex-showroom).

The Force Gurkha 5-door has been under development for over two years. Now, it seems like the Indian marque is gearing up to launch the elongated SUV soon as its first teaser image has been released online.

Design

As per our spy shots, the test mules can be seen with a tweaked design and a couple of new elements over the current 3-door version of the SUV. It is expected to get squared-out projector headlights with LED DRLs along with 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. However, the tailgate-mounted spare wheel and ladder, as well as the snorkel are carried over from the 3-door Gurkha.

Cabin and Features

Gurkha 3-door's cabin image used for reference purposes only

While Force hasn’t shared any glimpse of the Gurkha 5-door’s cabin, previous spy shots have hinted at a dark grey cabin theme. It is expected that the longer-wheelbase Gurkha will be offered in a 3-row layout, with bench and captain seats in the second and third rows, respectively.

In terms of features,it is expected to get a 7-inch touchscreen system, front and rear (second-row) power windows, and manual AC with multiple vents. Its safety net should pack dual airbags, a reversing camera, and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain

The 5-door Gurkha is expected to get the same 2.6-litre diesel engine (90 PS/250 Nm) carried over from the 3-door model, but possibly in a slightly higher tune. It will continue to get the 5-speed manual transmission along with 4-wheel-drive (4WD) and a low-range transfer case.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Gurkha 5-door is expected to be priced from Rs 16 lakh. For reference, the 3-door model is priced at Rs 15.10 lakh. The 5-door Gurkha will directly rival the upcoming Thar 5-door while being a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

All prices, ex-showroom

