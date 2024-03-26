Published On Mar 26, 2024 03:00 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift 2024

The UK-spec fourth-gen Swift comes with the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine with both manual and CVT automatic gearbox options

Suzuki to launch the new Swift in the UK by April 2024.

It is 15 mm longer than the outgoing India-spec model but has the same width and wheelbase.

To be available in both 2WD and AWD options in the UK; India-spec model to remain a 2WD offering only.

Gets features like a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, a reversing camera, and ADAS.

India launch is also expected by April 2024; prices could start from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to enter the Indian market soon. It has already been launched in its home country (read Japan) and is about to go on sale in the UK in April. Now, Suzuki has revealed all the details of the UK-spec Swift, including the dimensions, powertrain details, variants and some key features. Let’s check them out:

Dimensions Of The New Swift

Dimensions UK-spec Swift Current India-spec Swift Difference Length 3860 mm 3845 mm +15 mm Width 1735 mm 1735 mm No difference Height 1495 mm (2WD)/ 1520 mm (AWD) 1530 mm -35 mm/ -10 mm Wheelbase 2450 mm 2450 mm No difference

The UK-spec new Swift is 15 mm longer than the India-spec model currently on sale. That said, its width and wheelbase is identical to the India-spec Swift. The UK-spec model is shorter by up to 35 mm than the model on sale in our country.

Powertrain On Offer

Suzuki is offering the UK-spec Swift with the new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine, as seen on the Japan-spec hatchback. While its power output is the same as the Japan-spec model, it makes a little more torque. Customers in both these markets can have the new hatchback with a 12V mild-hybrid system and both manual and automatic options. Just like the Japan-spec model, Suzuki will continue to offer the Swift with a choice of all-wheel drive (AWD) in the UK as well.

When the new Swift comes to India, we expect it to retain the same set of transmission options and continue with the 2WD setup.

Also Read: Maruti Wagon R And Baleno Recalled, Over 16,000 Units Affected

Feature Highlights

The updated cabin and feature set for the new UK-spec Swift is also similar to that of the Japanese hatchback. It will be provided with a 9-inch touchscreen unit, 16-inch alloy wheels, auto AC, LED headlights, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and connected car tech. Its safety net includes multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) such as lane departure warning and adaptive cruise control along with a reversing camera and rear parking sensors.

Many of these features are expected to make their way to the India-spec new-gen Maruti Swift as well with the exception of the full ADAS suite or heated seats.

Expected India Launch And Price

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to be launched in India in April, with prices likely to start from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). It will renew its rivalry with the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios while also being an alternative to the sub-4m crossover MPV, the Renault Triber.

Read More on : Swift AMT