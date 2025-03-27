Mahindra Thar Roxx Base Variant Explained In 5 Real Life Images

Being the base variant, it misses out on a bunch of comfort and convenience features

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was recently updated, where it received a couple of new features to further increase the comfort and convenience factor of the SUV. The Indian Car Of The Year (ICOTY) 2025 award winner comes in six broad variants, MX1 MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. In this report, we have covered what the base variant, MX1, looks like in real-life images.

Front

The fascia of the Thar Roxx gets a massive bumper, an imposing grille and circular LED headlights right from the base variant. It does miss out on some features, such as front parking sensors and fog lamps.

Side

The MX1 variant of the Thar Roxx rides on 18-inch steel wheels without covers and gets black door handles, an antenna near the left fender, along with black cladding over the wheels. It also gets side steps for easier ingress and egress.

Rear

The rear profile between the variants of the Mahindra Thar Roxx does not have a lot of difference. The most obvious difference is the spare wheel, which is upgraded to an alloy wheel on the top variant, while keen-eyed observers can notice the lack of a rear defogger on the base variant. Other aspects include rear parking sensors, LED taillights in a rectangular housing, and a high-mounted LED stop light.

Interior

All variants of the Thar Roxx come with a white and black dual-tone theme, along with the newly introduced Mocha Brown for some variants. The overall design of the cabin, such as circular AC vents, a 4-spoke steering wheel, and inside door handles, remains the same across variants, but the higher trims get silver elements around the aforementioned features. A 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment is present from the base variant, which gets upgraded to a better alternative that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Features And Safety

The base variant of the Thar Roxx gets an analogue dial with an MID cluster, steering-mounted controls, manual AC with rear vents, 4 speakers, and a Type-C USB port.

In terms of safety, the MX1 variant gets 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist and day/night IRVM. It misses out on features such as a 360-degree camera, a blind-view monitor and Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as forward collision warning and lane keep assist.

Powertrain Options

Engine 2-litre petrol engine 2.2-litre diesel engine Power (MT/ AT) 162 PS/ 177 PS 152 PS/ 175 PS Torque (MT/ AT) 330 Nm/ 380 Nm 330 Nm / up to 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT*/ 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT*/ 6-speed AT^

*MT= Manual transmission

^AT= torque converter automatic

The base variant gets both the engine choices but is only limited to the manual transmission. The MX1 trim is only offered as a 2-wheel drive, while the higher variants can be had with a 4-wheel drive setup.

Price and Rivals

The base variant of the Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 14 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The Roxx rivals the likes of Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

