Modified On Mar 27, 2024

The Citroen Basalt Vision concept shares its design with existing Citroen models like C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV

The Citroen Basalt Vision is based on the same CMP platform as the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross SUV.

It is expected to be more feature rich than the existing C3 range in India.

Likely to use the same 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine used with the existing Citroen cars in India.

Citroen will launch the Basalt Vision coupe SUV in India in the second half of 2024.

It is expected to be priced from 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Citroen Basalt Vision concept, an all-new coupe SUV from the French automaker, has made its global debut. Formerly referred to as the Citroen C3X, the Basalt Vision is set to be launched in the Indian and South American markets. This new coupe SUV is based on the same CMP platform as existing Citroen models like the Citroen C3 and Citroen C3 Aircross. Let's see how it looks and what it has to offer.

Design

The fascia looks inspired from the existing Citroen models like the C3 and C3 Aircross. It gets the same split grille finished in chrome and split headlamp housing. From the side, it features a sportier look thanks to its sloping coupe-like roofline. What further adds to its sportiness is the squared wheel arches, side body cladding and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Its rear of this SUV-coupe feels tall and its boot lid is positioned a lot higher than the bonnet. Other design bits at the back include wraparound LED taillamps and a tall bumper with a chunky silver skid plate.

Interior & Features

Though Citroen hasn’t revealed the interior of the Basalt Vision concept, it is expected to be similar to that of the C3 Aircross as well. However, the Basalt Vision concept is expected to be more feature rich than the existing Citroen models, with additional amenities like cruise control, automatic AC, push button start/stop feature, and keyless entry.

Features such as 10.2-inch touchscreen and a 7-inch digital driver’s display will likely be borrowed from the C3 Aircross SUV. In terms of safety, the Basalt Vision is expected to come with 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a rear parking camera, and tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Expected Powertrain

Though Citroen is yet to reveal the powertrain details for the Basalt Vision, it will likely use the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (110 PS / up to 205 Nm) as the C3 hatchback and C3 Aircross compact SUV. This engine will be offered with both a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed torque converter automatic.

Expected India Launch

The Citroen Basalt Vision will be launched in India in the second half of 2024. It could have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The Basalt Vision will take on the Tata Curvv, while being an alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, and Honda Elevate.