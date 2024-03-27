Modified On Mar 28, 2024 10:28 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

It is expected to go on sale in the final quarter of 2024 with prices likely to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 5-door Thar has been under development for two years now.

To be based on the 3-door model but will have a longer wheelbase and two extra doors.

Exterior revisions include new circular headlights and a redesigned grille.

Will get a lot more feature comforts than the regular Thar based on spy shots.

Expected to get both petrol and diesel engines with choice of RWD and 4WD setups.

One of the most anticipated SUVs of 2024 is the Mahindra Thar 5-door, and it will be launched soon. While its prices are expected to be out in the second half of 2024, the carmaker has now set out an invite for August 15, which we believe is for the family-friendly Thar. It aligns with Mahindra’s recent history of unveilings and showcases on India’s Independence Day, which also includes the second-gen Thar that was revealed on August 15, 2020.

Design And Size Differences

Being the elongated version of the 3-door model, the Thar 5-door will have a longer wheelbase along with two extra doors. These changes will increase the SUV’s practicality quotient, making it more suitable as a family SUV as well as a lifestyle adventure vehicle. Although its design will remain largely similar to the existing Thar, previous spy shots have suggested some revisions such as circular LED headlights and a redesigned grille. It’s also expected to get a fixed metal top option, which is not available on the 3-door Thar.

More Comforts

The new and enlarged Thar will also sport more features than the regular 3-door Thar. Based on the test mule spy shots, we are expecting it to be offered with a larger touchscreen infotainment system, auto AC and a sunroof. It will also get more safety features, likely including six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

Powertrains On Offer

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to get the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines as its 3-door iteration, likely with increased outputs similar to that of the Mahindra Scorpio models. Both engines should get manual and automatic transmission options. The Thar 5-door will also offer a choice of both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and 4-wheel-drive (4WD) options.

Expected Launch And Price

We believe the Mahindra Thar 5-door could be launched in the final quarter of 2024. If it mimics the timeline of the second-gen 3-door Thar, it could reveal its price tag on October 2. Its prices could start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, while rivaling the 5-door Force Gurkha.

