Mahindra Thar Roxx Now Comes With Three New Comfort And Convenience Features

These minor updates enhance the convenience of the urban-focused Thar Roxx, making it more practical for the urban jungle

Updates include keyless entry, a sliding passenger side front armrest and aerodynamic wipers.

Exterior highlights include all-LED lights, 19-inch alloy wheels and tailgate-mounted spare wheel.

Gets a choice between Mocha Brown and Ivory White interior theme with the 4WD variants.

Amenities include dual 10.25-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof and ventilated front seats.

Safety net comprises 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Comes with a choice between a 2-litre turbo petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Prices are unchanged and range between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 23.09 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has taken the Thar nameplate to new heights by combining its rugged capability with a new level of comfort and convenience. It comes with features like dual digital screens, a 5-seat layout, and a panoramic sunroof that makes it an SUV suited for the urban masses. That said, the Thar Roxx has been updated with three new amenities which further enhance the comfort and convenience. Let us check out these updates in detail.

What Are The Updates?

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, although packed with features, previously lacked keyless entry, requiring the driver to use a key to unlock the SUV. However, Mahindra has now updated the Thar Roxx to include keyless entry, thus enhancing the convenience.

Moreover, the passenger side front armrest has been provided with the same sliding function as the driver-side armrest for added comfort.

Another revision is that the Thar Roxx now comes with aerodynamic wipers, which help reduce cabin noise.

These updates, although seemingly minor, have enabled the Thar Roxx to become an even better choice for daily driving needs.

Other Features And Safety

As mentioned earlier, the Mahindra Thar Roxx is a feature-rich SUV with amenities including a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display and a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. It also features a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, 6-way power adjustable driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, auto AC with rear vents, cooled glovebox, and automatic headlights and wipers.

Its safety suite includes 6 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, disc brakes on all wheels and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS). It is also equipped with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features including lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with two engine options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT Drivetrain* RWD RWD/4WD

* RWD = Rear-wheel-drive, 4WD = Four-wheel-drive

^AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced between Rs 12.99 lakh and Rs 23.09 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It rivals other 5-door SUVs such as Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door.

