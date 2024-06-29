Published On Jun 29, 2024 08:01 AM By Samarth for Nissan X-Trail

In addition to several spy shots of upcoming cars, last week also saw some major global unveilings

The beginning of the week was relatively slow, but as the days progressed, the industry delivered some significant news. Highlights include a teaser of a new SUV from Nissan, the global unveiling of the Hyundai Inster, and fresh spy shots of the upcoming Tata Curvv and Skoda sub-4m SUV. Here’s a quick recap of the top news from the past week:

Hyundai Inster Revealed

Hyundai has globally unveiled its upcoming electric car, the Inster, which closely resembles the already available Casper in global markets. This new EV will launch first in Korea, followed by other global markets, with an expected arrival in India too. The Hyundai Inster EV will come with two battery options and a claimed range of up to 355 km.

Maruti Jimny Offered With Big Month-end Savings

Maruti is offering massive discounts on its lifestyle off-roader, with savings of up to Rs 1.5 lakh on the top-spec Alpha trim and Rs 50,000 on the base Zeta trim. These discounts are valid until June 30.

Nissan X-trail Teased

This week, Nissan India teased the upcoming launch of its new SUV, the X-Trail, in the Indian market. This fourth-generation SUV will be offered as a completely built unit (CBU) and is expected to launch in July 2024.

Launch Date Revealed for New Mini EV

Mini is set to launch the fourth-generation Cooper S and the first-ever Countryman EV to India on July 24. On the same day, the eighth-generation BMW 5 Series luxury executive sedan will also make its debut in India.

BMW M5 Unveiled Globally

The BMW M5 has been globally unveiled with a hybrid powertrain, enabling it to run on pure electric mode for up to 69 km. It also features various interior and exterior updates, including an updated ADAS suite.

Hyundai Kona Discontinued

Hyundai's first electric offering in India was the Kona. However, it has now been removed from Hyundai India's website, indicating that the SUV has been discontinued in the country. The Kona was launched five years ago and has not received any major updates since then.

Skoda Sub-4m Spied

The Skoda sub-4m SUV has been spotted again, with a heavy camouflage. This is the first time it is spied alongside the Skoda Kushaq, offering a glimpse of its size and design. It is expected to be launched in India in early 2025

Tata Curvv Spied With Sunroof

The Tata Curvv was recently spotted again, this time featuring a panoramic sunroof. As sunroofs are a highly demanded feature among Indian buyers, automakers are increasingly including them in their models. The Tata Curvv is expected to come with a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-liter diesel engine.

VinFast VF e34 EV Spied

VinFast, a Vietnamese automaker is planning to enter the Indian market and now its VF e34 electric SUV was recently spied testing on the Indian roads in heavy camouflage.

