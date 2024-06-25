Modified On Jun 25, 2024 06:57 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv will be an SUV-coupe offering and will compete in the compact SUV segment

Exterior highlights include connected LED DRLs, connected LED tail lights, and coupe-styled roofline.

Likely to come with 125 PS 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) and 115 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Apart from the panoramic sunroof, it could also get a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats.

Its safety kit could include a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Launch expected in the second half of 2024, could be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Tata Curvv is set to enter India's compact SUV space with its coupe-styled design sometime in the second half of 2024. It has been in development for over a year now and has been spotted multiple times, revealing new details. Recently, the Curvv was spotted again, this time equipped with a highly sought-after feature by the majority of Indian buyers.

Panoramic Sunroof Confirmed

The latest spy shots confirm that the Curvv will feature a panoramic sunroof. Despite being completely camouflaged, the glass panel on the roof gives a good idea of its size.

Expected Powertrains

Tata will likely debut its new 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine with the Tata Curvv, while also borrowing the diesel powertrain from the Tata Nexon.

Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* (expected) 6-speed MT

*DCT- Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission

More About Tata Curvv’s Design

The Tata Curvv will incorporate similar design cues seen on the facelifted Tata Nexon, Tata Harrier, and Tata Safari as hinted by the previously spotted test mules. Up front, it will sport a connected LED DRL strip, while the headlights will be mounted on the front bumper. At the rear, it will feature connected LED tail lights. The Curvv will also boast a coupe-style roofline, positioning it as a direct competitor to the Citroen Basalt.

Interior & Expected Features

Based on the previous spy shot, the Tata Curvv will have the similar looking dashboard as seen on the Tata Nexon. However the steering wheel will be a 4-spoke unit, and it will feature an illuminated ‘Tata’ logo as well.

Its feature list could include a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and ventilated front seats. In terms of safety, it will likely get six airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC). The Curvv is also expected to come with a full suite of Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv will go on sale sometime in the second half of 2024 from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the Citroen Basalt, while it will also take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq.

