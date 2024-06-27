Modified On Jun 27, 2024 04:18 PM By Shreyash

Hyundai’s small EV will rival the Tata Punch EV in India with a range of up to 355 km

Hyundai Inster carries the same design language as the Casper.

The Inster features pixel-like LED DRLs and tail lights.

Inside, it gets a minimal-looking cabin with a light theme and semi-leatherette upholstery.

Feature highlights include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a single-pane sunroof.

To be offered with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 49 kWh (long range).

Expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Inster has been globally unveiled at the 2024 Busan International Mobility Show, two weeks after it was teased. The Inster, Hyundai's smallest EV till date, is essentially an all-electric version of the Casper micro SUV sold in international markets. It will first go on sale in Korea, followed by other global markets, and is expected to enter the Indian market as well.

Design

The Inster EV closely resembles its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart, the Casper. Up front, it features a similar design with circular headlights surrounded by LED DRLs and a big bumper. What sets it apart from the Casper are its new pixel-like LED DRLs positioned above the bumper, and the missing chrome elements. At the side, you can notice its size and see that the rear doors get C-pillar mounted door handles, it also gets EV specific alloy wheels, which are offered in two sizes: 15-inch and 17-inch sizes.

Talking about the rear, what again differentiates the Inster from the Casper is its pixel-like LED tail lights, meanwhile the rest of the details remain unchanged.

The Inster is also slightly larger than the Casper in both length and width. For reference, here's a comparison of their dimensions:

Dimensions Hyundai Inster Hyundai Casper Length 3825 mm 3595 mm Width 1610 mm 1595 mm Height 1575 mm 1575 mm Wheelbase 2580 mm 2400 mm

Also Check Out: Watch: Loaded EV Vs Unloaded EV: Which Long-Range Tata Nexon EV Gives More Range In The Real World?

Interior & Features

Inside, the Inster gets a dual-tone dashboard theme featuring a 3-spoke steering wheel with pixel detailing on the horn pad, similar to what we have seen on the Hyundai Ioniq 5. The cabin comes with a light cream theme, with semi-leatherette upholstery and ambient lighting on the dashboard. There is no central tunnel, which creates more space for the driver and front passenger, and the overall design remains minimal.

Hyundai has equipped the Inster with amenities like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display, a single-pane sunroof, wireless phone charger, 64-colour ambient lighting and V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality. The Inster also gets heated seats and steering wheel. Its safety kit includes multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, and a complete suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking.

Battery Pack & Range

In international markets, Hyundai will offer the Inster with two battery pack options: 42 kWh and 49 kWh. The specifications are detailed in the table below:

Battery Pack 42 kWh 49 kWh (Long Range) Power 97 PS 115 PS Torque 147 Nm 147 Nm Max Speed 140 kmph 150 kmph Projected Range (WLTP) Over 300 km Up to 355 km (with 15-inch wheels)

Disclaimer: These specifications may vary for the India-spec model

The Inster supports multiple charging options and the timings are as follows:

Charger Charging Time 120 kW DC Fast Charger (10-80 percent) ~ 30 minutes 11 kW AC Charger 4 hours (42 kWh ) / 4 hours and 35 minutes (49 kWh)

Expected Price & Launch

The Inster will first go on sale in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific markets. Hyundai hasn’t yet confirmed whether the Inster will be launched in India or not, however, if it arrives, it is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a rival to the Tata Punch EV, and can also act as alternative to the likes of Tata Tiago EV, Tata Punch EV, Citroen eC3, and MG Comet EV.

Follow CarDekho WhatsApp channel for more updates