Modified On Jun 26, 2024 05:56 PM By Dipan

It gets a plug-in hybrid system for the first time, which is the same as the BMW XM’s

BMW has unveiled the new M5 performance sedan internationally.

Gets a new M-spec kidney grille with illumination, redesigned headlights, tail lights and bumpers.

It gets a 4395cc twin-turbo V8 plug-in hybrid engine (727 PS/1000 Nm) that has an electric-only range of up to 69 km.

The launch of the BMW M5 in India in 2024 has not yet been confirmed.

The new BMW M5 has been unveiled globally. It is based on the latest-generation 5 Series sedan, while featuring a new M-spec kidney grille with illumination, redesigned headlights, tail lights and bumpers. It’s also the first time that BMW is offering the M5 with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Here are five things you should know about BMW’s new performance sedan:

A New Hybrid Powertrain

The BMW M5 gets the outgoing M5’s 4.4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine, now in a more potent avatar and with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that generates 727 PS and 1,000 Nm (combined). It is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The plug-in hybrid motor is powered by an 18.6 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that supports 7.4 kW AC charging. The plug-in hybrid setup offers a WLTP-rated electric-only range of up to 69 km. BMW offers the M5 with a choice of both all-wheel-drive (AWD) and rear-wheel-drive (RWD), which can be used interchangeably. Here's how it compares to the outgoing M5:

Old BMW M5 New BMW M5 Difference Engine 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol engine 4.4-litre V8 turbo-petrol engine with a plug-in hybrid setup Power 600 PS 727 PS + 127 PS Torque 750 Nm 1000 Nm + 250 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 8-speed AT No change

The weight of the new BMW M5 has increased from 1,970 kg to 2,510 kg, most of which can be attributed to the inclusion of the battery pack and hybrid tech.

Sharper Exteriors

The 2024 BMW M5 gets new design elements on the outside that make it look sportier with the similar silhouette of a 5-series sedan. It gets new LED headlights that look almost identical to the ones on the new 5 Series. The kidney grille is now illuminated, has blacked-out horizontal elements to go with the sporty nature, and houses a camera and radar sensor for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The front bumper has been redesigned with more cuts and creases to make it sportier.

On the side, BMW has removed the M badge from the front fender, which now houses the battery’s charging port. It also gets larger wheel arches and new 20-inch front wheels and 21-inch rear wheels. Carbon ceramic brakes are offered as an optional accessory.

At the rear, it features a new diffuser and four exhaust tips, which look bigger than before. It gets the same LED tail lights as the new 5-series sedan.

Luxurious but Sporty Interior

The interior is wrapped in Merino leather with tan upholstery as standard. Its highlight is the curved integrated display for both the infotainment and the all-digital instrument cluster. It also gets a red start/stop button, a rotary drive controller with M logo and a M Mode button in the centre console.

A head-up display is also included as standard equipment. It also gets lighting elements on the dashboard with a welcome animation bespoke to M models in the BMW range. There is also a new flat-bottom steering wheel with illuminated buttons, paddle shifters, and a heating function.

The five-seater M5 also features electrically adjustable sports seats with heating and ventilation and an illuminated M badge on the backrest. It gets an alcantara roof, which includes a panoramic sunroof. The feature set also includes a wireless phone charger and connected car technology.

An Updated ADAS suite

The 2024 BMW M5 gets a radar-based advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite that now includes features like front collision warning, lane departure warning with steering assistance, and driver attentiveness assistant. The safety net also includes 8 airbags, crash sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

India Launch and Rivals

The new BMW M5 has been revealed in European markets, but its India launch is not expected until early 2025. It is expected to cost upwards of Rs 2 crore. For now, bookings for the new BMW 5 Series LWB sedan are open ahead of its launch on July 24.

