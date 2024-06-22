Published On Jun 22, 2024 07:36 PM By Sonny for BMW 5 Series

It will be the first long wheelbase 5 Series in India, and it will be locally assembled too

The latest generation of the BMW 5 Series luxury executive sedan made its global debut in May 2024, and just a year later, it has made its way to the Indian market. In fact, the all-electric version came to us first in a sporty guise with the BMW i5 M60 being launched in April 2024. Now, bookings have been opened for the combustion engine 5 Series in its long wheelbase (LWB) form.

Updated Design

The eighth-generation 5 Series still offers a sporty and sophisticated presence with sharp details in the front, and smoothed edges for the side and rear profiles. It gets the latest sleek BMW LED lighting setup front and rear, while the grille is also illuminated. This is the first time Indian buyers will get the LWB version of this BMW sedan. While global markets can get up to 19-inch alloys, the India-spec model will only get 18s.

Modern Cabin

Inside the new-generation BMW 5 Series, you’ll find the brand’s current integrated displays with a 12.3-inch screen for the digital instrument cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. Like the new 7 Series, the central AC vents have been integrated into the dashboard to keep them out of sight.

The interiors are as luxurious as you’d expect from a BMW executive sedan, but now they’re more eco-conscious as it is made up of vegan materials. Like the flagship 7 Series, it also gets crystal elements in the central console.

What About The Features?

In terms of features, the India-spec new-gen 5 Series comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ambient lighting, an 18-speaker Bowers and Wilkins surround sound system, and a heads-up display. It also gets four-zone climate control, a fixed panoramic glass roof and comfort seats.

The safety kit includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control, cornering brake assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and further assists. However, it seems BMW has skipped the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for the India-spec units.

Engines

Globally, the new-generation BMW 5 Series is offered with petrol, diesel, and plug-in hybrid powertrains in addition to the pure-electric BMW i5 option. However, the powertrain specifications for the India-spec are yet to be revealed, but we are not expecting the hybrid option.

Expected Price And Launch

The new BMW 5 Series LWB prices will be revealed on July 24. It will be locally assembled in India and the BMW plant near Chennai, and it is expected to be priced north of Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). This luxury sedan will continue to rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Audi A6 and Volvo S90.