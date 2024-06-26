Modified On Jun 27, 2024 12:00 PM By Samarth for Maruti Jimny

The lifestyle offroader from Maruti comes in two variants, each with its unique discounts

Maruti offers Jimny in two variants: Zeta and Alpha.

Maximum benefits of up to Rs 1.5 lakh are being offered with the top-spec Alpha trim.

You can avail benefits of up to Rs 50,000 on the Zeta.

This offer is valid only till the end of June 2024.

Jimny is offered with a 1.5-litre petrol engine (105 PS/134 Nm) with 4-wheel-drive as standard.

The Jimny’s prices range from Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

If you are interested in purchasing a Maruti Jimny, now may be the best time to drive it home. Maruti is offering its lifestyle offroader at a significant discount until June 30, 2024. Let’s take a look at the discounts available for each variant.

Note: We confirmed these offers by reaching out to some Maruti Nexa dealerships across India. For more details, you can visit your nearest Nexa dealership.

Up to Rs 1.5 Lakh Savings

The Maruti Jimny is offered in two variants, Zeta and Alpha, available with both manual and automatic transmission options. Opting for the top-spec Alpha variant this June can save you up to Rs 1.5 lakh on both manual and automatic options. Meanwhile, the Zeta base variant offers benefits of up to Rs 50,000 only.

Features and Safety

The Jimmy is offered with features like a 9-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, auto AC, and push start/stop button. In terms of safety it gets six airbags (as standard), electronic stability programme (ESP), a reversing camera, hill hold control, and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain

Maruti has equipped the Jimny with a 1.5-litre petrol engine delivering 105 PS and 134 Nm. It comes paired with 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic gearbox options, while a 4-wheel drivetrain (4WD) is available across both the trims.

Prices and Rivals

The Maruti Jimny is priced between Rs 12.74 lakh and Rs 14.79 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Mahindra Thar and Force Gurkha.

