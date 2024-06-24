Published On Jun 24, 2024 03:31 PM By Dipan for Skoda Sub 4 Meter SUV

The upcoming Skoda SUV will rival the likes of the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, and Kia Sonet

Skoda's sub-4m SUV is likely to be built on the same MQ-AO-IN platform as the Kushaq and Slavia.

It features LED lights all around and alloy wheels similar to the current Skoda Kodiaq.

It can get a Kushaq-like steering wheel, a 10-inch infotainment system, and a fully digital driver's display.

Safety features may include up to six airbags and a 360-degree camera.

It is expected to get a 1-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine (115 PS/178 Nm).

It is likely to go on sale by April 2025 with a price tag of Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Skoda sub-4m SUV has been spotted again with full camouflage, this time alongside the Skoda Kushaq, giving us an idea of its size and design. It is expected to be built on the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Skoda Kushaq and Slavia. Let us have a closer look at what we discovered:

What’s New

Despite being heavily camouflaged, Skoda's upcoming Sub-4m SUV shares design elements with the larger Skoda Kushaq. It features a butterfly grille with vertical slats, similar to other Skoda models. It also has a split-headlamp design with indicators integrated into the LED DRLs. However, when compared to the Kushaq, the upcoming sub-4m SUV will have a tweaked pair of bumpers. It also gets LED tail lights, which look similar to the Kushaq.

Interiors and Features

There are no spy shots that allow us a peek inside the cabin, but we expect it to get the same 10-inch infotainment system and steering wheel as the Kushaq, including a fully digital driver display, automatic air conditioning, ventilated front seats, and single-pane sunroof.

Its safety equipment may include a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), six airbags, and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Only One Engine Expected

This upcoming Skoda SUV could be powered by the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, as offered on the Kushaq and Slavia models. This engine produces 115 PS and 178 Nm and is available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Expected Price and Rivals

The Skoda sub-4m SUV is expected to be available in India in early 2025, with prices likely to begin at Rs 8.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and sub-4m crossovers such as the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

