New Nissan X-Trail SUV Teased In India, Launch Expected Soon

Modified On Jun 25, 2024 07:13 PM By Dipan for Nissan X-Trail

The Nissan X-Trail will be the carmaker's only other offering alongside the Magnite in Nissan India’s portfolio

Nissan has teased the fourth-generation X-Trail SUV in India.

It will be offered via the CBU (completely built unit) route.

It is available globally with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine with 12V hybrid tech.

India-spec X-Trail’s powertrains are yet to be confirmed.

The SUV is also available with rear-wheel drive (RWD) or four-wheel drive (4WD).

It is expected to be launched in July; prices could start at Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan is preparing to launch its new SUV, the Nissan X-Trail, in India. We say this because the Japanese carmaker has released the first teaser for the new SUV. The X-Trail would be Nissan’s only other offering in its Indian portfolio, alongside the Magnite SUV. Here’s everything you need to know about the new X-Trail:

Exteriors and Interiors

Internationally, the X-Trail is available in both five- and seven-seater configurations. The dimensions of this SUV are as follows:

Dimensions Nissan X-Trail SUV Length 4,680 mm Width 1,840 mm Height 1,725 mm Wheelbase 2,705 mm

In terms of design, it features a split-headlight setup with LED lights and a big grille sporting Nissan’s latest V-motion design. The SUV has either 18- or 19-inch alloy wheels, depending on the variant. It has LED tail lights but lacks a light bar, which is standard on most modern SUVs today.

The interior is two-tone black and tan leatherette, with silver accents on the elements. However, the interior colour of the Indian model may vary.

Expected Features and Safety

The X-Trail is expected to come with three-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, a powered tailgate, heated & powered front seats with memory function, a 10-speaker premium Bose surround sound system, a three-zone automatic climate control unit, and a panoramic sunroof. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital driver's display of the same size, and a 10.8-inch head-up display are also expected.

The safety features may include an ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) suite that includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, front collision warning, and blind spot detection, as well as a 360-degree camera.

Engine and Performance

Internationally, the Nissan X-Trail comes with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a 12V mild-hybrid setup. This engine produces 204 PS and 330 Nm in two-wheel drive (2WD) mode and 213 PS and 495 Nm in four-wheel drive (4WD). It also has an eight-speed CVT automatic gearbox.

India Launch and Rivals

We expect the 2024 Nissan X-Trail to be launched in India in July, with prices likely to start over Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete with the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Toyota Fortuner, and MG Gloster.

Want instant updates on the automotive world? Please follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel.