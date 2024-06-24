  • English
VinFast VF e34 Spied In India, Could It Be Hyundai Creta EV Rival?

Modified On Jun 24, 2024 02:03 PM By Samarth for VinFast VF e34

The spy shots reveal the exterior profile of the electric SUV, showcasing its LED lighting setup and LED DRLs

VinFast VF e34 Spied Testing

  • The VinFast brand is expected to make its India debut in 2025.

  • Internationally, it gets a 10-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch rear screen and auto AC.

  • Safety tech on board could include 6 airbags and ADAS.

  • Internationally, it is offered with 41.9 kWh battery pack, with a claimed range of 318 km (NEDC). 

  • Expected to launch in India at Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom).

Following VinFast’s announcement to establish its first plant in Tamil Nadu in early 2024, its VF e34 electric SUV was recently spied testing on the Indian roads again, this time draped in heavy camouflage. Let’s take a closer look at these spy shots of the electric SUV.

Exterior

VinFast VF e34 Front
VinFast VF e34 Rear

The spied mule had the same design bits as the global-spec model, including the sleek LED DRLs, and LED lighting setup.  Other exterior details noticed include the front bumper-mounted radar for the advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and a chunky rear bumper.

Features and Safety

While the latest set of spy images don’t give any glimpse of the interior, it’s expected to have a similar cabin layout as the global-spec offering. The global-spec VF e34 comes with an all-grey cabin theme and a vertically stacked 10-inch infotainment unit. The central AC vents have been given a miss and there’s an extended vent panel on the passenger side of the dashboard.

VinFasr VF e34 Interiors

In terms of features, expect it to get a digital driver’s display, keyless entry, a 6-speaker setup, automatic AC, a 6-way manually adjustable driver seat, and a 7-inch rear screen.

In terms of safety, the global-spec model comes with 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and ADAS features including blind spot monitor, adaptive cruise control, and rear cross-traffic alert. 

Powertrain 

VinFast VFe34

The VF e34 is available globally with the following powertrain option: 

Battery Pack

41.9 kWh

No of Electric Motor

1

Power

150 PS

Torque

242 Nm

Claimed Range (WLTP)

318 km (NEDC)

This SUV offers three drive modes: Eco, Comfort, and Sport. Using a DC fast charger, the VinFast VF e34 can be charged from 10 to 70 percent in 27 minutes.

Price, Rivals and Expected Launch

The VinFast VF e34 is expected to be launched sometime in  2025, with prices likely to start from Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). It will directly compete with the upcoming Maruti eVX and the Hyundai Creta EV.

VinFast’s India Plan

VinFast

In India, Vietnamese-brand, VinFast, is expected to initially introduce models as completely built-up units (CBUs) before beginning local assembly via its facility in Tamil Nadu. Other models expected to be launched in the Indian market are the VinFast VF7, VF8, and VF6.

Image Source

S
Published by
Samarth
