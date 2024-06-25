New Mini Cooper S and Countryman EV launch on July 24

Published On Jun 25, 2024 11:47 AM By Rohit for Mini Countryman SE

Prices of the latest Mini offerings will be announced on July 24 alongside the all-new BMW 5 Series

Mini to bring the fourth-gen Cooper S and the first-ever Countryman EV to India.

Common exterior elements include an octagonal grille and all-LED lighting.

Their cabins have a minimalist appeal, with a round 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen taking centrestage.

Mini to offer the new Cooper S with a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 7-speed DCT.

The Countryman EV comes with a 66.4 kWh battery pack having a WLTP-claimed range of 462 km.

Mini could price the 2024 Cooper S from Rs 47 lakh, while the Countryman EV could start from Rs 55 lakh (all-prices, ex-showroom).

Shortly after bookings were opened for the fourth-generation Mini Cooper S and the first-ever Mini Countryman EV, the carmaker has now confirmed that both the models will be launched on July 24 in India. Here’s a quick rundown of what to expect from both the Mini models:

Mini Cooper S

The Cooper S, now in its fourth-gen avatar, gets a complete design overhaul while still retaining the classic look. Exterior updates include a new octagonal grille, circular LED headlights with LED DRLs, up to 18-inch alloy wheels, and LED tail lights with dynamic turn indicators.

The new Cooper S is powered by a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine (204 PS/300 Nm), mated to a 7-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic transmission), which drives the front wheels. It’s more powerful than the outgoing version and can complete the 0-100 kmph run in 6.6 seconds.

It gets a black cabin theme with white upholstery, and it has a minimalist appearance while maintaining its iconic circular theme. Feature highlights include a 9.4-inch round OLED touchscreen, a panoramic glass roof, a heads-up display, and electrically adjustable front seats. Mini has provided it with six airbags, an electronic parking brake, dynamic stability control, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Mini Countryman EV

The first-ever Mini Countryman EV also gets a fresh appearance while maintaining the classic shape. The all-electric Countryman comes with a 66.4 kWh battery pack, having a WLTP-claimed range of 462 km. It gets a single electric motor making 204 PS and 250 Nm. The Countryman EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds.

Exterior design highlights include an octagonal grille, up to 20-inch alloy wheels, and revised LED headlights with LED DRLs as well as LED tail lights. The interior of the 2024 Mini Countryman EV is brand new and minimalist while carrying on with the iconic circular central display housing. It gets blue trim inserts on the dashboard and around the centre console to emphasise its EV nature, while Mini has provided it with tan upholstery.

Equipment on board consists of a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, auto AC, and connected car tech. Its safety net includes dynamic stability control, electronic parking brake, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Price And Rivals

While the fourth-gen Mini Cooper S is expected to have a starting price of Rs 47 lakh, the all-electric Mini Countryman could start from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom). The former won’t have any direct rivals in India, but the Countryman EV will take on the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

