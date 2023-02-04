Published On Feb 04, 2023 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Tata New Safari

The Budget for FY2023-24 was released in the last week, and many carmakers announced price hikes on several models

The last week saw price hikes being implemented by car manufacturers such as Tata, Mahindra, and Toyota, as well as the release of the Union Government's budget for FY2023-24. Toyota has also launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG, while a couple other marques introduced updated versions of their cars.

Let’s have a look at all the major highlights of the week:

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder CNG Launched

Toyota has launched the Hyryder CNG, making it the only second SUV to be offered with CNG, after the Maruti Grand Vitara in our country. The CNG kit is offered in mid-spec S and G variants with the 1.5-litre mild hybrid powertrain. One interesting thing to note here is that the Hyryder CNG is costlier than its Maruti counterpart by up to Rs 45,000.

Some Tata, Mahindra and Toyota Cars Get Dearer Prices

The early couple of months of a new year are usually synonymous with various carmakers stepping up the prices of multiple models in their lineup, mostly due to rising input costs. In the latest round of price hikes, Tata's internal combustion engine (ICE) lineup is now pricier by up to Rs 25,000, while Mahindra has increased the asking rates of the XUV700 and Scorpio Classic by up to Rs 65,000. A couple of Toyota models have also seen a price increase by up to Rs 50,000.

Takeaways Of New Budget For Indian Automobile Industry

The budget for FY2023-24 has been announced, with a key focus on promoting greener fuel alternatives and making EVs more affordable by exempting customs duty on the import of goods and machinery required to manufacture lithium-ion cells. It also stressed on boosting the production of ethanol-blended fuel and scrapping old central and state government vehicles.

Android Auto Gets New Features

Google recently rolled out an update for Android Auto, which now enhances the driver’s experience and makes it easier to use as well. The update not only brings a new user interface but also comes with a host of new features as well including a new split-screen mode and a digital car key. Their availability, however, is dependent on your Android version and device.

Tata Confirms Launch Timelines of Its Upcoming Models

Tata has just confirmed the launch timelines of some of its models showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. This includes the new Red Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari and the CNG variants of Altroz and Punch. All four models get some feature upgrades and will likely be priced at a premium over the variants they are based on.

Hyundai has Updated Its SUV Range

As the date of implementation of more stringent emission norms nears, Hyundai has updated its engine lineup on Venue, Creta, and Alcazar to meet BS6 phase II emission standards. Also, Creta is the only compact SUV after Seltos to be offered with six airbags as standard. The Alcazar also gets six airbags in addition to ESC. Other updates on the Venue include side airbags and a more powerful tuning for the diesel engine.

Renault Cars Get Updated Safety Features

To comply with upcoming safety and emission norms, Renault has updated its entire lineup consisting of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger, with new safety equipment and BS6 phase II updated engines. Not only that, but its hatchback also gets a variant rejig while losing out on its smaller capacity engine altogether.

Five-door Mahindra Thar Spied Again

Some fresh spy shots of the five-door Mahindra Thar have surfaced online, revealing some more details of the upcoming SUV. It will get a similar design element as seen on the Maruti Swift while its cabin could have one similarity with the Scorpio N.

