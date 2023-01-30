Modified On Jan 30, 2023 01:37 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

The CNG kit can be opted with the mid-spec S and G variants of the Hyryder compact SUV

Priced from Rs 13.23 lakh to Rs 15.29 lakh with Rs 95,000 premium over corresponding petrol variants.

Gets a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine with 88PS on tap and a claimed efficiency of 26.6km/kg.

CNG variants feature a 9-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, up to six airbags, a rear camera, and LED headlamps.

Costlier than the Grand Vitara CNG by up to Rs 45,000.

Toyota Hyryder joins its sibling, the Maruti Grand Vitara, becoming only the second CNG-powered SUV in the country. Its mid-spec S and G variants get the CNG option, and they are priced as follows:

Variants CNG Petrol-MT Grand Vitara CNG S Rs 13.23 Lakh Rs 12.28 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh G Rs 15.29 lakh Rs 14.34 lakh Rs 14.84 lakh

The CNG variants carry a premium of Rs 95,000 over the petrol-manual variants. Compared to its Maruti sibling, the Hyryder CNG is costlier by up to Rs 45,000, depending on the variant.

The Toyota Hyryder’s 1.5-litre petrol engine gets the CNG option, which delivers 88PS and 121.5Nm while running on the green fuel. It claims an efficiency of 26.6km/kg, which is just a kmpl less than the strong-hybrid’s claimed 27.97kmpl. The corresponding strong hybrid variants of the Hyryder command up to around Rs 2 lakh more than the CNG options.

The CNG variants feature automatic LED headlamps, 9-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, automatic AC, push button start stop, up to six airbags, rear parking camera, and hill hold control.

The Hyryder rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun. Both the Toyota and Maruti are the only ones in this segment to offer strong hybrid as well as CNG.

