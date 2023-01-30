English | हिंदी

Toyota Hyryder CNG Prices Are Out!

Modified On Jan 30, 2023 01:37 PM By Tarun for Toyota Hyryder

  • 16852 Views
  • Write a comment

The CNG kit can be opted with the mid-spec S and G variants of the Hyryder compact SUV

Toyota Hyryder CNG

  • Priced from Rs 13.23 lakh to Rs 15.29 lakh with Rs 95,000 premium over corresponding petrol variants. 

  • Gets a 1.5-litre petrol-CNG engine with 88PS on tap and a claimed efficiency of 26.6km/kg. 

  • CNG variants feature a 9-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, up to six airbags, a rear camera, and LED headlamps. 

  • Costlier than the Grand Vitara CNG by up to Rs 45,000. 

Toyota Hyryder joins its sibling, the Maruti Grand Vitara, becoming only the second CNG-powered SUV in the country. Its mid-spec S and G variants get the CNG option, and they are priced as follows: 

Variants

CNG 

Petrol-MT

Grand Vitara CNG

Rs 13.23 Lakh

Rs 12.28 lakh

Rs 12.85 lakh

G

Rs 15.29 lakh

Rs 14.34 lakh

Rs 14.84 lakh

The CNG variants carry a premium of Rs 95,000 over the petrol-manual variants. Compared to its Maruti sibling, the Hyryder CNG is costlier by up to Rs 45,000, depending on the variant.

Toyota Hyryder CNG

The Toyota Hyryder’s 1.5-litre petrol engine gets the CNG option, which delivers 88PS and 121.5Nm while running on the green fuel. It claims an efficiency of 26.6km/kg, which is just a kmpl less than the strong-hybrid’s claimed 27.97kmpl. The corresponding strong hybrid variants of the Hyryder command up to around Rs 2 lakh more than the CNG options.

Also Read: Take A First Look At The Maruti Grand Vitara CNG’s Boot Space

The CNG variants feature automatic LED headlamps, 9-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, automatic AC, push button start stop, up to six airbags, rear parking camera, and hill hold control. 

The Hyryder rivals the likes of Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor and Volkswagen Taigun. Both the Toyota and Maruti are the only ones in this segment to offer strong hybrid as well as CNG. 

Read More on : Urban Cruiser Hyryder on road price

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Toyota Hyryder

Read Full News

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsToyota Hyryder CNG Prices Are Out!
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience