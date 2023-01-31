Get Ready To Shell Out Up To Rs 65,000 More For Mahindra Scorpio Classic And XUV700
Modified On Jan 31, 2023 05:13 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio Classic
The XUV700’s base-spec petrol and diesel trims have been unaffected by the price hike
Maximum increment of Rs 65,000 applicable to both trims of the Scorpio Classic.
Mahindra now retails the SUV from Rs 12.64 lakh to Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom).
The XUV700’s prices have been increased by up to Rs 50,000 for petrol variants and by up to Rs 53,000 for diesel trims.
It is now priced between Rs 13.45 lakh and Rs 25.48 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra recently bumped up the prices of the Scorpio N, signalling the end of the introductory rates. Now, it’s the turn of the Scorpio Classic with its own price hike and the rates of the XUV700 has been raised as well.
Let’s check out the revised variant-wise prices of both the SUVs:
Scorpio Classic
Variant
Old Price
New Price
Difference
S
Rs 11.99 lakh
Rs 12.64 lakh
+Rs 65,000
S11
Rs 15.49 lakh
Rs 16.14 lakh
+Rs 65,000
With the price of both the Scorpios undergoing an upward revision, the Scorpio Classic’s starting price is now Rs 10,000 less than that of the more premium and bigger Scorpio N.
XUV700
Petrol
Variant
Old Price
New Price
Difference
MX
Rs 13.45 lakh
Rs 13.45 lakh
No difference
MX (E)
Rs 13.95 lakh
Rs 13.95 lakh
No difference
AX3
Rs 15.50 lakh
Rs 15.88 lakh
+Rs 38,000
AX3 (E)
Rs 16 lakh
Rs 16.38 lakh
+Rs 38,000
AX3 AT
Rs 17.20 lakh
Rs 17.61 lakh
+Rs 41,000
AX5
Rs 16.79 lakh
Rs 17.19 lakh
+Rs 40,000
AX5 (E)
Rs 17.29 lakh
Rs 17.69 lakh
+Rs 40,000
AX5 AT
Rs 18.54 lakh
Rs 18.97 lakh
+Rs 43,000
AX5 7-seater
Rs 17.44 lakh
Rs 17.85 lakh
+Rs 41,000
AX5 7-seater (E)
Rs 17.94 lakh
Rs 18.35 lakh
+Rs 41,000
AX7
Rs 19.44 lakh
Rs 19.88 lakh
+Rs 44,000
AX7 AT
Rs 21.19 lakh
Rs 21.66 lakh
+Rs 47,000
AX7 AT L
Rs 23.10 lakh
Rs 23.60 lakh
+Rs 50,000
Diesel
Variant
Old Price
New Price
Difference
MX
Rs 13.96 lakh
Rs 13.96 lakh
No difference
MX (E)
Rs 14.46 lakh
Rs 14.46 lakh
No difference
AX3
Rs 16 lakh
Rs 16.39 lakh
+Rs 39,000
AX3 (E)
Rs 16.50 lakh
Rs 16.89 lakh
+Rs 39,000
AX3 AT
Rs 17.91 lakh
Rs 18.33 lakh
+Rs 42,000
AX3 7-seater
Rs 16.80 lakh
Rs 17.20 lakh
+Rs 40,000
AX5
Rs 17.44 lakh
Rs 17.85 lakh
+Rs 41,000
AX5 AT
Rs 19.24 lakh
Rs 19.68 lakh
+Rs 44,000
AX5 7-seater
Rs 18.09 lakh
Rs 18.51 lakh
+Rs 42,000
AX5 7-seater AT
Rs 19.84 lakh
Rs 20.29 lakh
+Rs 45,000
AX7
Rs 20.14 lakh
Rs 20.59 lakh
+Rs 45,000
AX7 AT
Rs 21.84 lakh
Rs 22.32 lakh
+Rs 48,000
AX7 AT AWD
Rs 23.24 lakh
Rs 23.74 lakh
+Rs 50,000
AX7 L
Rs 22 lakh
Rs 22.48 lakh
+Rs 48,000
AX7 L AT
Rs 23.70 lakh
Rs 24.21 lakh
+Rs 51,000
AX7 L AT AWD
Rs 24.95 lakh
Rs 25.48 lakh
+Rs 53,000
Prices of the base-spec petrol and diesel MX trims of the XUV700 have not been tinkered with. It is worth noting that these MX trims are the least popular compared to the better equipped AX variants.
Mahindra has included the new (E) variants in this round of price update too, making them pricier by up to Rs 40,000.
Across all affected variants, the automatic variants' prices have been hiked by Rs 3,000 compared to their manual counterparts.
The top-spec AX7 L AT AWD diesel variant sees the maximum increment of Rs 53,000.
The Mahindra XUV700 goes up against the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier/Safari, and the MG Hector/Hector Plus. Its five-seater variants and the Scorpio Classic fight it out with compact SUVs such as the Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and MG Astor.
All prices ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Mahindra Scorpio Classic diesel
