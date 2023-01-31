Modified On Jan 31, 2023 05:13 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The XUV700’s base-spec petrol and diesel trims have been unaffected by the price hike

Maximum increment of Rs 65,000 applicable to both trims of the Scorpio Classic.

Mahindra now retails the SUV from Rs 12.64 lakh to Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

The XUV700’s prices have been increased by up to Rs 50,000 for petrol variants and by up to Rs 53,000 for diesel trims.

It is now priced between Rs 13.45 lakh and Rs 25.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra recently bumped up the prices of the Scorpio N, signalling the end of the introductory rates. Now, it’s the turn of the Scorpio Classic with its own price hike and the rates of the XUV700 has been raised as well.

Let’s check out the revised variant-wise prices of both the SUVs:

Scorpio Classic

Variant Old Price New Price Difference S Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.64 lakh +Rs 65,000 S11 Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 16.14 lakh +Rs 65,000

With the price of both the Scorpios undergoing an upward revision, the Scorpio Classic’s starting price is now Rs 10,000 less than that of the more premium and bigger Scorpio N.

XUV700

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MX Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh No difference MX (E) Rs 13.95 lakh Rs 13.95 lakh No difference AX3 Rs 15.50 lakh Rs 15.88 lakh +Rs 38,000 AX3 (E) Rs 16 lakh Rs 16.38 lakh +Rs 38,000 AX3 AT Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 17.61 lakh +Rs 41,000 AX5 Rs 16.79 lakh Rs 17.19 lakh +Rs 40,000 AX5 (E) Rs 17.29 lakh Rs 17.69 lakh +Rs 40,000 AX5 AT Rs 18.54 lakh Rs 18.97 lakh +Rs 43,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 17.44 lakh Rs 17.85 lakh +Rs 41,000 AX5 7-seater (E) Rs 17.94 lakh Rs 18.35 lakh +Rs 41,000 AX7 Rs 19.44 lakh Rs 19.88 lakh +Rs 44,000 AX7 AT Rs 21.19 lakh Rs 21.66 lakh +Rs 47,000 AX7 AT L Rs 23.10 lakh Rs 23.60 lakh +Rs 50,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference MX Rs 13.96 lakh Rs 13.96 lakh No difference MX (E) Rs 14.46 lakh Rs 14.46 lakh No difference AX3 Rs 16 lakh Rs 16.39 lakh +Rs 39,000 AX3 (E) Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh +Rs 39,000 AX3 AT Rs 17.91 lakh Rs 18.33 lakh +Rs 42,000 AX3 7-seater Rs 16.80 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh +Rs 40,000 AX5 Rs 17.44 lakh Rs 17.85 lakh +Rs 41,000 AX5 AT Rs 19.24 lakh Rs 19.68 lakh +Rs 44,000 AX5 7-seater Rs 18.09 lakh Rs 18.51 lakh +Rs 42,000 AX5 7-seater AT Rs 19.84 lakh Rs 20.29 lakh +Rs 45,000 AX7 Rs 20.14 lakh Rs 20.59 lakh +Rs 45,000 AX7 AT Rs 21.84 lakh Rs 22.32 lakh +Rs 48,000 AX7 AT AWD Rs 23.24 lakh Rs 23.74 lakh +Rs 50,000 AX7 L Rs 22 lakh Rs 22.48 lakh +Rs 48,000 AX7 L AT Rs 23.70 lakh Rs 24.21 lakh +Rs 51,000 AX7 L AT AWD Rs 24.95 lakh Rs 25.48 lakh +Rs 53,000

Prices of the base-spec petrol and diesel MX trims of the XUV700 have not been tinkered with. It is worth noting that these MX trims are the least popular compared to the better equipped AX variants.

Mahindra has included the new (E) variants in this round of price update too, making them pricier by up to Rs 40,000.

Across all affected variants, the automatic variants' prices have been hiked by Rs 3,000 compared to their manual counterparts.

The top-spec AX7 L AT AWD diesel variant sees the maximum increment of Rs 53,000.

The Mahindra XUV700 goes up against the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier/Safari, and the MG Hector/Hector Plus. Its five-seater variants and the Scorpio Classic fight it out with compact SUVs such as the Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and MG Astor.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

