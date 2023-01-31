Get Ready To Shell Out Up To Rs 65,000 More For Mahindra Scorpio Classic And XUV700

Modified On Jan 31, 2023 05:13 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The XUV700’s base-spec petrol and diesel trims have been unaffected by the price hike

Mahindra price hike

  • Maximum increment of Rs 65,000 applicable to both trims of the Scorpio Classic.

  • Mahindra now retails the SUV from Rs 12.64 lakh to Rs 16.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • The XUV700’s prices have been increased by up to Rs 50,000 for petrol variants and by up to Rs 53,000 for diesel trims.

  • It is now priced between Rs 13.45 lakh and Rs 25.48 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra recently bumped up the prices of the Scorpio N, signalling the end of the introductory rates. Now, it’s the turn of the Scorpio Classic with its own price hike and the rates of the XUV700 has been raised as well.

Let’s check out the revised variant-wise prices of both the SUVs:

Scorpio Classic

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

S

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.64 lakh

+Rs 65,000

S11

Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 16.14 lakh

+Rs 65,000

  • With the price of both the Scorpios undergoing an upward revision, the Scorpio Classic’s starting price is now Rs 10,000 less than that of the more premium and bigger Scorpio N.

XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

MX 

Rs 13.45 lakh

Rs 13.45 lakh

No difference

MX (E)

Rs 13.95 lakh

Rs 13.95 lakh

No difference

AX3

Rs 15.50 lakh

Rs 15.88 lakh

+Rs 38,000

AX3 (E)

Rs 16 lakh

Rs 16.38 lakh

+Rs 38,000

AX3 AT

Rs 17.20 lakh

Rs 17.61 lakh

+Rs 41,000

AX5

Rs 16.79 lakh

Rs 17.19 lakh

+Rs 40,000

AX5 (E)

Rs 17.29 lakh

Rs 17.69 lakh

+Rs 40,000

AX5 AT

Rs 18.54 lakh

Rs 18.97 lakh

+Rs 43,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 17.44 lakh

Rs 17.85 lakh

+Rs 41,000

AX5 7-seater (E)

Rs 17.94 lakh

Rs 18.35 lakh

+Rs 41,000

AX7

Rs 19.44 lakh

Rs 19.88 lakh

+Rs 44,000

AX7 AT

Rs 21.19 lakh

Rs 21.66 lakh

+Rs 47,000

AX7 AT L

Rs 23.10 lakh

Rs 23.60 lakh

+Rs 50,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

MX

Rs 13.96 lakh

Rs 13.96 lakh

No difference

MX (E)

Rs 14.46 lakh

Rs 14.46 lakh

No difference

AX3

Rs 16 lakh

Rs 16.39 lakh

+Rs 39,000

AX3 (E)

Rs 16.50 lakh

Rs 16.89 lakh

+Rs 39,000

AX3 AT

Rs 17.91 lakh

Rs 18.33 lakh

+Rs 42,000

AX3 7-seater

Rs 16.80 lakh

Rs 17.20 lakh

+Rs 40,000

AX5

Rs 17.44 lakh

Rs 17.85 lakh

+Rs 41,000

AX5 AT

Rs 19.24 lakh

Rs 19.68 lakh

+Rs 44,000

AX5 7-seater

Rs 18.09 lakh

Rs 18.51 lakh

+Rs 42,000

AX5 7-seater AT

Rs 19.84 lakh

Rs 20.29 lakh

+Rs 45,000

AX7

Rs 20.14 lakh

Rs 20.59 lakh

+Rs 45,000

AX7 AT

Rs 21.84 lakh

Rs 22.32 lakh

+Rs 48,000

AX7 AT AWD

Rs 23.24 lakh

Rs 23.74 lakh

+Rs 50,000

AX7 L

Rs 22 lakh

Rs 22.48 lakh

+Rs 48,000

AX7 L AT

Rs 23.70 lakh

Rs 24.21 lakh

+Rs 51,000

AX7 L AT AWD

Rs 24.95 lakh

Rs 25.48 lakh

+Rs 53,000

  • Prices of the base-spec petrol and diesel MX trims of the XUV700 have not been tinkered with. It is worth noting that these MX trims are the least popular compared to the better equipped AX variants.

  • Mahindra has included the new (E) variants in this round of price update too, making them pricier by up to Rs 40,000.

  • Across all affected variants, the automatic variants' prices have been hiked by Rs 3,000 compared to their manual counterparts.

  • The top-spec AX7 L AT AWD diesel variant sees the maximum increment of Rs 53,000.

The Mahindra XUV700 goes up against the Hyundai Alcazar, Tata Harrier/Safari, and the MG Hector/Hector Plus. Its five-seater variants and the Scorpio Classic fight it out with compact SUVs such as the Skoda Kushaq, Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, and MG Astor.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Read Full News
