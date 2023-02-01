Modified On Feb 01, 2023 03:36 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The spied test mule of the SUV was seen with Maruti Swift-like door pillar-mounted handles at the rear

The spied model was seen wearing heavy camouflage.

Will get both petrol and diesel engine options along with both manual and automatic gearbox options.

To come in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations.

Expected to go on sale in 2024 at a premium over the three-door model.

A fresh set of spy shots of the five-door Mahindra Thar has surfaced online. Although the SUV continued to be draped in camouflage, there were some new details that were observed. Let’s check them out below:

What’s New?

The most significant revelation from the latest images was that the Thar 5-door will come with C-pillar-mounted rear door handles (akin to Maruti Swift). Apart from that, it had the same alloy wheels, extra set of doors and the LED taillights featuring the ‘Thar’ moniker as seen on previously spotted test mules.

Also Read: Get Ready To Shell Out Up To Rs 65,000 More For Mahindra Scorpio Classic And XUV700

Powertrain Details

The five-door Thar will be provided with the same petrol and diesel engines as the existing three-door Thar, albeit in a higher state of tune. In the three-door model, the 2-litre turbo-petrol churns out 150PS, while the diesel is rated at 130PS. Mahindra is also expected to offer the five-door Thar with the option of 2WD variants, as seen recently with the current model. The carmaker will equip the SUV with both six-speed manual and automatic gearbox options.

Also See: India’s First Mahindra Thar With Chopped Roof Looks Like Vintage-era Jeep

When’s It Expected To Come Out?

We expect Mahindra to launch the five-door Thar sometime in early 2024, commanding a premium over the three-door model. For reference, the three-door SUV is sold from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will go up against the likes of the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha, with the latter set to get its five-door version soon.

Image credits- Shivay21

Read More on : Thar diesel