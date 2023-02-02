Tata Altroz And Punch CNG Launch Confirmed For First Half Of Financial Year (2023-24)

Published On Feb 02, 2023 04:12 PM By Rohit for Tata Altroz

Both models debuted a split-cylinder-tank setup that leaves room for a usable boot, even in a compact car

Tata showcased the Altroz and Punch CNG at Auto Expo 2023.

While both are seen to offer a usable boot, their exact capacities have not been disclosed as yet.

The standard versions of the two get 345 litres and 366 litres of luggage area, respectively.

Both models to get a 1.2-litre petrol engine which makes 77PS/97Nm in CNG mode.

Tata expected to offer the CNG option on the mid- and higher-specced trims of the two.

Likely to command a premium of around a lakh over their corresponding petrol variants.

Tata is looking to revolutionise the way CNG kits are offered on cars in India. It will be providing a split-cylinder-tank setup in its upcoming CNG models, starting with the Altroz and Punch, as showcased at Auto Expo 2023. The carmaker has now confirmed that these two models will be launched in the first half of the next financial year (2023-24).

The split-tank setup has been implemented to provide a truly usable boot space to the CNG owners. Tata, however, hasn’t revealed the exact luggage capacity for the Altroz and Punch CNG. The standard versions of the Altroz and Punch get 345 litres and 366 litres of boot space, respectively.

Both the Altroz and Punch will share the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with the CNG option, making 77PS/95Nm. In its standard petrol guise, the same engine puts out 86PS/113Nm. While the CNG variants will only get a five-speed manual transmission, the regular petrol trims also get an optional five-speed AMT.

We expect Tata to provide the CNG kit on the mid- and higher-specced trims of both the Altroz and Punch. The CNG trims of the two Tata cars get some common features such as a voice-enabled sunroof, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system and six airbags.

Expect them to command a premium of around a lakh over their corresponding petrol variants. Currently, the Altroz is priced between Rs 6.35 lakh and Rs 10.25 lakh, while prices of the petrol-only variants of the Punch range from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Altroz CNG will go up against the Maruti Baleno CNG and Toyota Glanza CNG, while the Punch CNG will not have any immediate competitor.

