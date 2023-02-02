Modified On Feb 02, 2023 03:01 PM By Ansh for Tata Harrier

The carmaker has revealed the launch timeline of the Red Dark editions of both SUVs as showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Red Dark Edition for Harrier and Safari debuted at Auto Expo 2023.

These special editions come with multiple feature upgrades.

New features include ADAS, a 360-degree camera and a new cabin theme.

Likely to be based on the top-spec trims of the SUVs.

Will be launched in the first quarter of this year, i.e., by March-end.

Tata showcased the Red Dark editions of the Harrier and Safari SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023. These SUVs come with some additional features, which are already on offer by their prime competitors, we’ve been waiting to see from Tata. Now, the carmaker has confirmed that it will launch these editions this year by March end.

The New Stuff

The biggest feature addition for the Red Dark editions of both SUVs will be the ADAS tech suite for features like blind-spot monitoring, lane departure warning, forward-collision warning and auto emergency braking. The carmaker will also offer a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a 360-degree camera, a six-way powered driver seat with memory and welcome function, and a seven-inch digital driver’s display replacing the semi-digital unit.

As the name suggests, both these SUVs have a black and red theme with Carnelian Red interior theme. They get a black shade for the dashboard and a red one for the upholstery. You can also find red inserts on the grille along with red-coloured brake callipers.

No Changes Under The Hood

The special editions of both these SUVs are likely to carry the same powertrain as the current units: a 2.0-litre unit making 170PS and 350Nm paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission.

But the carmaker will be updating this engine to make it compliant with the upcoming RDE and E20 norms. Tata also introduced a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine at the motor show, but these SUVs will likely not get that unit before 2024.

Price and Rivals

The special editions of these SUVs will likely be based on the top-spec trims and would likely carry a premium over the existing models. The current price range for the Harrier and Safari tops out at Rs 22.35 lakh and Rs 23.76 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. Rivals for the Tata Harrier include MG Hector and compact SUVs like Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta and Skoda Kushaq. Tata Safari is a rival to the MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar.

