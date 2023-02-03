Modified On Feb 03, 2023 04:16 PM By Rohit for Toyota Glanza

This price hike marks the end of the introductory prices that were introduced in September 2022 for the SUV’s hybrid variants

Prices of the Glanza hatchback have been increased by up to Rs 12,000.

Toyota now sells the Glanza between Rs 6.66 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Strong-hybrid variants of the Hyryder now cost Rs 50,000 more.

Mild-hybrid variants of the SUV are unchanged from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh.

We have already seen a few carmakers implement price hikes with the onset of the new year. Now, Toyota India has hiked the prices of the Glanza and the hybrid variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise revised prices:

Glanza

Variant Old Price New Price Difference E Rs 6.59 lakh Rs 6.66 lakh +Rs 7,000 S Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh +Rs 7,000 S AMT Rs 7.98 lakh Rs 8.10 lakh +Rs 12,000 S CNG Rs 8.43 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh +Rs 2,000 G Rs 8.51 lakh Rs 8.58 lakh +Rs 7,000 G AMT Rs 9.01 lakh Rs 9.13 lakh +Rs 12,000 G CNG Rs 9.46 lakh Rs 9.48 lakh +Rs 2,000 V Rs 9.51 lakh Rs 9.58 lakh +Rs 7,000 V AMT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change

Toyota has hiked prices of the Glanza’s manual variants by Rs 7,000 and AMT variants by Rs 12,000; save for the top-spec V AMT which is still available at Rs 9.99 lakh.

The hatchback’s recently launched CNG variants see the least price increment, of Rs 2,000.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Strong-hybrid Variant Old Price New Price Difference S e-CVT Rs 15.11 lakh Rs 15.61 lakh +Rs 50,000 G e-CVT Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 17.99 lakh +Rs 50,000 V e-CVT Rs 18.99 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh +Rs 50,000

Prices of the Hyryder’s hybrid variants have been increased uniformly by half a lakh rupees. This also marks the end of the road for their introductory prices which were on offer since September 2022.

The strong-hybrid variants not only offer better economy, but also the flagship features like ventilated front seats, digital driver’s display and a heads-up display.

The SUV’s mild-hybrid trims are still priced from Rs 10.48 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh while the newly introduced CNG variants cost between Rs 13.23 lakh and Rs 15.29 lakh.

We are expecting Toyota to also increase prices of other models soon. The carmaker is also due to announce the prices of the recently updated Innova Crysta, set to reenter the market as a diesel-only offering.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

