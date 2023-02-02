Modified On Feb 02, 2023 03:12 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Creta

The popular compact SUV also gets several active safety features as standard

Hyundai has updated its SUV range for 2023, making the Creta, Alcazar, and Venue safer and compliant with upcoming emission norms. The updates come at a premium and while we already got word about the Venue, we now have the confirmed changes for the Creta and Alcazar as well:

Hyundai Creta

The Creta now gets six airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill hold assist, rear disc brakes, seatbelt height adjustment, and ISOFIX anchorages as standard across all variants. Features like rear parking camera, electrochromic IRVM, automatic headlamps, and fog lamps are available from higher variant onwards.

Hyundai has updated the Creta with idle-engine stop and go feature as well. It now gets BS6 Phase 2-compliant and E20 (20 percent ethanol blend) ready engines. The compact SUV gets 115PS 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines and a 140PS 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor, with either manual or automatic transmission.

The new prices for the updated Creta range from Rs 10.84 lakh to Rs 19.13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai Alcazar

The Alcazar just gets six airbags in addition to ESC, hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, rear disc brakes, LED fog lamps, and a rear parking camera as its updated list of standard equipment. Higher variants also get front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera with blind view monitor.

Powering the Alcazar are 150PS 2-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, paired with manual and automatic transmissions, also updated for the upcoming emission norms. The three-row SUV now retails from Rs 16.10 lakh to Rs 21.10 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It continues to serve as an alternative to the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Mahindra XUV700.

Even the recently introduced facelifts for the Grand i10 Nios and Aura get more safety kit as standard. The only Hyundai models pending an MY2023 update are the i20 and Verna, so stay tuned for those as well.

