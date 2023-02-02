Modified On Feb 02, 2023 10:13 PM By Tarun for Renault Triber

The feature addition is part of Renault’s lineup being updated to be compliant with BS6 Phase 2 emission norms

Kwid, Triber, and Kiger now get ESP, hill start assist, traction control, and tyre pressure monitoring as standard.

All continue with the same petrol and turbo-petrol engines but are now in compliance with the upcoming stricter emission norms.

Kwid gets a new entry-level RXE variant with a 1-litre petrol-manual powertrain.

Renault has updated the Kwid, Triber, and Kiger for 2023 to comply with upcoming norms and added new safety features. Additionally, a new variant has been added to the Kwid’s lineup. Here are all the changes in detail:

More Standard Safety Features

All the three Renaults now get electronic stability programme (ESP), hill start assist (offered only on select Kwid variants), traction control, and tyre pressure monitoring system as standard. The higher variants of these models get a rear view camera while the Kiger and Triber get side airbags as well. The Triber and Kiger earned a four-star safety rating from the older GNCAP crash tests.

Updated Powertrains

The Renault Kwid, Triber and Kiger continue with their current engines, but they are now BS6 Phase 2 compliant. The stricter emission norms are kicking in from April 2023. As part of the regulatory update, the cars also come with a diagnostic device to monitor its emissions all the time.

Also Read: Renault Kiger Vs Nissan Magnite - Subcompact SUV Crash Test Ratings Compared

Powering the Kwid are 0.8-litre and 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines, while the Triber just gets the latter with the same power output. The Kiger gets 1-litre naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines, all paired with manual and AMT options (Kiger Turbo gets CVT).

New Variant For The Kwid

Renault has introduced a new entry-level RXE with the 1-litre petrol-MT combination, priced at Rs 4.69 lakh (ex-showroom), same as the RXL trim with the 0.8-litre petrol-MT. The hatchback can also be had in RXL, RXT, and Climber variants, ranging up to Rs 6 lakh.

Renault Kiger retails from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.78 lakh, while the Triber is priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8.63 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

Read More on : Renault Triber AMT