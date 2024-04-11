Published On Apr 11, 2024 10:01 AM By Ansh for MG Hector

While the Hector Blackstorm gets some red inserts on the outside, the Harrier Dark variants get an entirely blacked out exterior

The MG Hector Blackstorm edition has just been launched and it comes with an all-black exterior, red inserts here and there, and an all-black cabin. While it does look good, it isn’t the only all-black mid-size SUV out there, as for a similar price, you can also opt for the Tata Harrier Dark edition, which comes with an all-black treatment as well. But they both take slightly different approaches for this sporty look. Find out their differences in this detailed gallery.

Exterior

Starting with the MG Hector, the Blackstorm edition is finished in the Starry Black exterior shade with a dark chrome grille. This dark chrome is also seen on the bumper and the cladding, and lastly, Hector Blackstorm also gets red inserts around the headlights.

As for the Harrier Dark, it also comes with an all-black shade, a completely blacked out grille and a black bumper. Here, Tata has not used any chrome elements and it also does not get any red design elements.

On the sides, the Hector gets dark chrome on the cladding and the ORVMs get small red inserts. It sports 18-inch blacked out alloy wheels and the callipers are finished in red.

The Harrier on the other hand gets 19-inch alloy wheels in an all-black shade and the “Harrier” badging is finished in a dark chrome shade giving it a subtle look. No red callipers here.

At the back, the Hector gets a thin red strip at the boot lip and the bumper and rear skid plate get dark chrome details.

Finally, the Harrier’s rear profile has the “Harrier” logo in dark chrome and the rest is all black.

Interior

The Hector Blackstorm’s dashboard, much like the exterior, is also finished in black with some chrome elements on the steering wheel, centre console, door handles, and AC vents. Other inserts are finished in a dark grey. Here, it gets a red ambient lighting strip and red ambient lighting on the door bottle holders.

The Harrier Dark also gets an all-black dashboard but with no chrome elements in sight. Instead, it gets glossy black elements on the door handles, centre console, and on the steering wheel. Here, the Harrier Dark also gets an ambient lighting strip but its base colour is blue.

The Hector’s seats have an all-black leatherette finish and you can spot “Blackstorm” embossing on the front row seats’ headrests. It does not have any red contrast stitching on the upholstery.

Inside the cabin of the Harrier Dark, you will find all-black leatherette seats but it gets contrast blue design elements on the seats along with blue stitching. It also gets “#Dark” branding on front row seats’ headrests.

Also Read: 2024 Jeep Compass Night Eagle Launched, Prices Start From Rs 25.04 Lakh

MG is also offering this blacked-out Blackstorm treatment for the 3-row Hector Plus, which can rival the Tata Safari Dark variants.

Price

Ex-showroom Price MG Hector Blackstorm (Not including Hector Plus) Tata Harrier Dark Rs 21.25 lakh to Rs 21.95 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh to Rs 26.44 lakh

The base-spec price of the Tata Harrier Dark is over Rs 1 lakh cheaper than that of the Hector. One thing to note is that while the Harrier Dark is available from the lower variants of the SUV, the Hector Blackstorm edition only comes in the one-below-top Sharp Pro variant.

Read More on : MG Hector Automatic