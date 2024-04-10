Modified On Apr 10, 2024 12:23 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv

The Tata Curvv will also debut Tata’s new 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine, while it will continue using Nexon’s diesel powertrain

The latest spy shot confirms the blind spot detection feature on the Tata Curvv.

It will also likely boast features such as amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.

To use the 125 PS 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) and 115 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Expected to be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv is Tata’s next big project which aims at competing with popular compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The Curvv boasts a coupe SUV body style and features Tata’s latest design language, which has been recently seen on facelifted Tata SUVs. Ahead of its launch later this year, we spotted the Tata Curvv being tested yet again, and here’s what we saw.

To Get Blind Spot Detection

In the spied test mule showcased image above, the outside rear view mirror (ORVM) is displaying a warning light, confirming that the Curvv will be equipped with a blind spot detection feature. It could be part of a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including features such as adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking.

The test mule of the Curvv was still heavily camouflaged, but the details like the coupe roofline and flush-type door handles were also visible.

Also Check Out: Tata Tiago EV Is Witnessing Higher Waiting Period Than MG Comet EV This April

Cabin & Expected Features

Though the interior of the Curvv is yet to be seen, it is expected to share the Nexon-like dashboard theme. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, the Curvv was also seen with Harrier-like 4-spoke steering wheel, which also gets an illuminated Tata logo.

The Tata Curvv is expected to come with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen system, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, and a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display. Its safety kit could likely include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and electronic stability control (ESC).

Curvv Engine Options

The Tata Curvv will be debuting the carmaker’s new 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine, while it also borrowing the diesel powertrain from the Tata Nexon. The specifications, although unconfirmed for the production-spec SUV, have been detailed below:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT* (expected) 6-speed MT

*DCT- dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Tata Curvv will also come in an all-electric version, the Curvv EV, and it could offer a claimed driving range of up to 500 km. You can visit here to know more about the Tata Curvv EV.

Expected Price & Rival

The ICE (internal combustion engine) version of the Tata Curvv is expected to be launched in India in the second half of 2024. It could be priced from Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will take on the likes of compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, MG Astor, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder. The Curvv will also be a rival to the recently unveiled Citroen Basalt Vision.