2025 Tata Harrier EV Rear-wheel Drive Variants Full Prices Out, Ranges From Rs 21.49 Lakh To Rs 27.49 Lakh

Tata Motors will announce the prices of the all-wheel drive Tata Harrier EV on June 27

Tata Harrier EV rear-wheel drive variants range from Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.49 lakh.

It’s offered in three broad variants: Adventure, Fearless Plus and Empowered.

Official bookings are set to commence on July 02.

Harrier EV locks horns with the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

Tata Motors has announced the prices of all of the 2025 Tata Harrier EV rear-wheel drive variants. It starts from Rs 21.49 lakh and goes all the way up to Rs 27.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices of the dual-motor all-wheel drive variants are set to be announced on June 27. The 2025 Tata Harrier EV is offered in three broad variants: Adventure, Fearless Plus and Empowered. While unofficial bookings are underway at dealerships, the carmaker will start officially taking orders from July 2 onwards.

Here are the variant-wise prices of the rear-wheel drive Tata Harrier EV:

Variants 65 kWh Battery Pack 75 kWh Battery Pack Adventure Rs 21.49 lakh ----- Adventure S Rs 21.99 lakh ----- Fearless Plus Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 24.99 lakh Empowered ----- Rs 27.49 lakh

2025 Tata Harrier EV: Design Overview

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV carries most of the design elements found in the ICE version, albeit with some EV-specific tweaks. The grille has been blanked off, and the airdam on the bumper has vertical slats, similar to those found in the Tata Curvv EV. The chic-looking full-width LED DRLs and the LED headlights have been retained from the standard car.

In profile, the biggest change is the new 19-inch alloy wheels with aero inserts. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice that the “HARRIER” badge on the front doors has been replaced by an “.ev” badge. Apart from that, it remains more or less similar to the ICE-powered Harrier. You can buy the Harrier EV in five colour options: Nainital Nocturne, Pure Grey, Pristine White, Empowered Oxide and Stealth Black (exclusive to Stealth Edition).

At the rear, the connected LED tail lamps, which give it a properly modern look, have been retained here. The faux skid plate on the bumper also has vertical slats and rounds off the overall look.

Step inside the 2025 Tata Harrier EV and you’ll notice that the dashboard layout is identical to the standard car. However, Tata has updated it with a grey and white colour scheme, giving it a premium appeal. There are also plenty of features onboard, which is what we’ll be talking about next.

2025 Tata Harrier EV: Features Onboard

The 2025 Tata Harrier comes loaded to the gills with features. Highlights include a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats with ventilation, a 10-speaker JBL sound system with Dolby Atmos, multi-colour ambient lighting and a powered tailgate.

Passenger safety is taken care of by seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a full suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

It also boasts some tricks up its sleeve, such as:

Summon Mode: where you can move it forward or backwards using the keyfob.

Transparent Mode: using the 360-degree camera system, where you can view what’s underneath the car.

Auto Park Assist: where you can park the car without any steering or brake input. One can park the car using the key fob as well.

Digital IRVM: where you can view the feed from the back of the car on the IRVM from the camera mounted on the sharkfin antenna.

2025 Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain Options

Tata offers the 2025 Harrier EV with two battery packs as well as two drivetrain options. You can check out the detailed specifications in the table below:

Drivetrain Single Motor Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) / Dual Motor All-wheel-drive (AWD) Power 238 PS (rear motor), 158 PS (front motor) Torque Up to 504 Nm Battery Pack 65 kWh 75 kWh Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 6.3 seconds (AWD with Boost Mode) Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) Up to 627 km

The Harrier EV supports fast charging capabilities and can be juiced up from 20 to 80 percent in just 25 minutes using a 120 kW fast charger. In addition to that, the carmaker is offering a lifetime warranty on the battery pack.

2025 Tata Harrier EV: Prices And Rivals

The 2025 Tata Harrier EV locks horns with the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3. One can also consider it as a more affordable option to the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and BYD Sealion 7.

