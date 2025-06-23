No Fuel In Delhi For Old Diesel Vehicles Above 10 Years And Petrol Vehicles Above 15 Years From July 01, 2025

The ban is also applicable to vehicles registered in other states but found violating the rule in Delhi

Starting from July 1, 2025, fuel pumps in Delhi will no longer sell fuel to diesel vehicles that are more than 10 years old and petrol vehicles older than 15 years. This new rule comes from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and is meant to reduce air pollution in the National Capital. It will further be extended to other major cities in the National Capital Region (NCR), including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), and Sonipat. We have detailed everything that you need to know below:

How Will This Rule Come Into Effect?

500 out of 520 petrol pumps in Delhi are being equipped with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras and the remaining shall be done by June 30. These cameras can read the number plates of vehicles and check their age using the VAHAN database, as they arrive for refuelling. If the vehicle is found to be older than the allowed limit, petrol pump staff are not allowed to fuel up those vehicles. If a fuel station violates this rule and provides fuel to an old vehicle, it may face legal action from the authorities.

What Will Happen To Old Age Vehicles?

The vehicles that are found to be older than the permitted age limit could also be seized and sent to scrappage centres under the government’s official scrapping policy. The ban is also applicable to vehicles that are registered in another state but are found to be caught under this new rule in Delhi.

What Next?

This rule will be enforced in five more NCR districts, including Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), and Sonipat, starting from November 1, 2025. From April 1, 2026, this will be further extended to all remaining parts of the NCR.

This hints at the norms getting stricter about reducing pollution from vehicles, including cars. For now, in case you are planning to buy a used petrol or diesel vehicle, make sure to check its age and registration year carefully, considering the stringent rules for reducing pollution.

