The latest teaser shows off a few features the XUV 3XO will share with the XUV400, including the new dual digital displays

Facelifted Mahindra XUV300 to be known as the Mahindra XUV 3XO.

Latest teaser shows the new beige upholstery and revised climate control panel.

It also reveals a segment-first panoramic sunroof and a freestanding touchscreen.

Safety tech on board could include six airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Expected to get the same petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing XUV300.

Debut slated for April 29, launch expected soon after at a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The facelifted Mahindra XUV300, now called the XUV 3XO, has been teased again, giving us some glimpses of its interior and premium features. Mahindra will showcase the updated SUV on April 29.

Cabin And Features Teased

Probably the biggest new feature to be offered on the XUV 3XO, as seen in the video, is the segment-first panoramic sunroof. The teaser also shows off the new free-floating touchscreen (likely the 10.25-inch unit from the XUV400) and the dual-zone climate control panel.

Other details observed include the redesigned central AC vents and revised beige upholstery. Mahindra will be providing the XUV 3XO with adjustable headrests as well as 3-point seatbelts for all passengers, including the rear centre occupant.

The XUV 3XO is also expected to come with a digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. In terms of safety, Mahindra could equip it with six airbags, electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and a few advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Exterior Changes

The XUV 3XO will have a fresh fascia sporting triangular embellishments (finished in chrome) in the grille, flanked by revised headlight housings. It also has fang-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlights and fog lamps, along with new alloy wheels.

At the back, it gets connected LED taillights and a taller bumper. The SUV’s tailgate has been redesigned with the new lighting setup, now flaunting the “XUV 3XO” badge below Mahindra’s “Twin Peaks” logo.

What Powertrain Choices Will It Get?

We expect Mahindra to offer the XUV 3XO with both petrol and diesel engines:

Specification 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (TGDi) 1.5-litre diesel Power 110 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

We believe Mahindra could offer the new and updated sub-4m SUV with a torque converter automatic transmission instead of the outgoing model’s AMT.

Expected Time Of Arrival

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to be launched shortly after its debut on April 29, with prices likely to start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will go up against the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger; and the two sub-4m crossovers, the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

