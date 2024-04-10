Modified On Apr 10, 2024 06:48 PM By Ansh for Hyundai Creta EV

The exterior design of the Creta EV (test vehicle) is the same as its ICE counterpart with the same connected lighting setup

Gets a new steering wheel compared to the Creta with the gear selector installed behind.

Exterior design is more or less the same apart from the alloy wheels and closed-off grille.

Likely to get the same features as the Creta along with some EV-specific equipment.

Expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).featu

Hyundai Creta EV will be the next localised electric offering from the Korean carmaker in India and it is being tested on our roads. With each test mule sighting, we find out more about the electric SUV and its latest spy shots have given us a detailed glimpse at its cabin. Here is what we can expect the electric Creta will offer.

New Bits In The Cabin

From the spy shots, it's clear that the Creta EV will get more or less the same cabin layout as its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart. It has the same white and black cabin theme with the same dual-integrated screen setup for the touchscreen infotainment unit and digital driver’s display.

However, it gets a different steering wheel which does not have the Hyundai logo. Instead, it has a circular chrome ring which houses a small chrome plate that could have the car’s name on it or dots like seen in other new Hyundai global EVs. Also, much like the IONIQ 5, the Creta EV also gets its drive selector behind the steering wheel, instead of in the centre console.

Same Exterior Design

The test mule that was spotted was completely covered in camouflage but some details of the electric SUV were still visible, like the lighting setup. The Creta EV has the same connected LED DRLs as the Creta and it also gets the same tail light setup.

But, since it is an EV it gets different, more aerodynamic alloy wheels, and while it is not visible, the Creta EV will also get a closed-off grille.

Features & Safety

Image of Hyundai Creta's cabin used for reference

The features of the Creta EV are not yet revealed but its equipment list will be similar to its ICE version. It will get dual 10.25-inch displays (touchscreen infotainment system and digital driver’s display), dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and a panoramic sunroof. Since it is an EV, it might also get multi-level regenerative braking along with vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capabilities.

Also Read: Hyundai-Kia Set To Localise EV Battery Production, Partner With Exide Energy

In terms of safety, it can get 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a 360-degree camera, and ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, high beam assist, and autonomous emergency braking.

Battery Pack & Range

As of now, the battery pack and electric motor details of the Creta EV are unknown, but given its price and the competition, it should come with a big enough battery pack to offer a claimed range of over 400 km. It will also support DC fast charging.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and can be launched sometime in 2025. It will be a rival to the MG ZS EV and Tata Curvv EV.

Source

Read More on : Hyundai Creta on road price