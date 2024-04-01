Modified On Apr 01, 2024 04:45 PM By Rohit for Toyota Taisor

The list of upcoming cars in April 2024 is a varied mix including a premium sedan, hatchbacks and of course, SUVs

Companies tend to start the new financial year (FY) with a big splash and automakers are the same. Kicking off FY 2024-2025, there are various new cars that are expected to go on sale in India this April. This includes the fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Toyota Taisor (Toyota’s version of the Maruti Fronx) as well as some high-comfort, low-volume specialities. Let’s check all of them out in detail:

Toyota Taisor

Launch On: April 3

Expected Price: Rs 8 lakh

There will soon be another sub-4 m crossover SUV in our market in the form of the Maruti Fronx-based Toyota Taisor. Expect it to have slight exterior design changes over the donor vehicle, especially to the front, while sporting the Toyota logo everywhere. Toyota is expected to provide it with the same set of features as the Fronx that includes the 9-inch touchscreen, wireless phone charging, six airbags, and a 360-degree camera. It should be offered with the same powertrains too: 1.2-litre petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm) and 1-litre turbo petrol engine (100 PS/148 Nm). Transmission options will include 5-speed MT for both, 5-speed AMT for the 1.2-litre unit, and 6-speed AT for the turbo petrol option. There could be a CNG powertrain (77.5 PS/ 98.5 Nm) as well, with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

2024 Mahindra XUV300

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 8.5 lakh

One of the Mahindra SUVs that is long-pending an update is the Mahindra XUV300. The facelifted model has been spied multiple times showing multiple updated design details, including the new LED DRLS and headlights, new alloy wheels, and connected LED taillights. Spy shots of its cabin have hinted at a dual 10.25-inch display setup as prevalent on the XUV400. The facelifted XUV300 may even be offered with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to catch up with premium segment rivals like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Mahindra will most likely retain the same powertrain options used on the current version of the sub-4m SUV, including two turbo-petrol engines – 1.2-litre MPFi (multi-point fuel injection) and 1.2-litre T-GDi (gasoline direct injection) – and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

New Maruti Swift

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 6 lakh

The fourth-generation Suzuki Swift has started making market debuts worldwide, most recently in the UK. The new-gen hatchback boasts a redesigned interior and the design changes to the exterior are evolutionary too, making it sharper but still recognisable. It features a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder Z series petrol engine (82 PS / 108 Nm), paired with either a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT. In its home country of Japan, the Swift is available in both petrol and hybrid versions, with optional all-wheel-drive (AWD). However, in India, these specifications are likely to vary, and the hybrid and AWD versions are not coming to us. In terms of features, the new Swift gets a 9-inch touchscreen, auto AC, a 360-degree camera, six airbags, and blind spot detection.

Force Gurkha 5-door

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 16 lakh

The Mahindra Thar 5-door might be the most anticipated off-roader SUV of 2024, its rugged rival seems ready to debut first - the Force Gurkha 5-door. It has been spied umpteen times over the last couple of years, and it looks like Force is finally gearing up for its launch as hinted by the recent teaser. It has a longer wheelbase and an extra set of doors over the existing Gurkha, while featuring some design revisions as well. It will feature a 3-row seating layout, likely offering bench seats for the second row and captain seats for the third-row passengers. Expect it to get the same features as the 3-door model, including the 7-inch touchscreen, manual AC, and dual front airbags. Force will likely retain the same 2.6-litre diesel engine (90 PS / 250 Nm) as the existing version of the Gurkha, but might be tuned to a higher ouptut. The unit will likely be paired to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Skoda Superb

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 40 lakh

After taking the Superb off the shelves in the first half of 2023, Skoda is looking to bring it back, although via the completely built up (CBU) route. The new-gen sedan will remain a petrol-only offering, previously equipped with a 2-litre turbo-petrol unit (190 PS/320 Nm). It came mated to a 7-speed DCT dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new Skoda Superb is expected to come with additional features over the previous-gen model, which had amenities like an 8-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seat, eight airbags, and a 360-degree camera. We’re also expecting the return of the sporty Octavia RS, which in its latest form, is the most powerful version yet.

Tata Altroz Racer

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 10 lakh

The Tata Altroz Racer resurfaced at the inaugural edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, last seen at its Auto Expo 2023 debut. A sportier-looking version of the regular Tata premium hatchback, it also hinted at an updated equipment list. Features on board include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver display, ventilated seats, and a sunroof. Its safety net comprises six airbags, rain-sensing wipers, and reversing camera. Underneath the hood, the Altroz Racer Edition is powered by the 120 PS/170 Nm 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine sourced from the Nexon. It is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission and will be offered with an automatic transmission option as well.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport

Launch On: To Be Confirmed

Expected Price: Rs 11.80 lakh

In March 2024, Volkswagen showcased new sportier variants of the Taigun SUV called the GT Plus Sport and GT Line. It gets cosmetic tweaks inside and out, with the GT Plus Sport having black alloy wheels and grille. It also has red ‘GT’ badges, red brake callipers and red highlights inside the cabin. The GT Plus Sport is offered with the larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine only and with both 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT options.

These are a few new car models that we are expecting to enter the market in April 2024. What are your thoughts on this list and which other model would you want being introduced in India this year? Let us know in the comments.

All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom