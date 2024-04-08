Modified On Apr 08, 2024 04:47 PM By Rohit

It could be the most affordable electric MPV in India at launch, with a likely claimed range of over 400 km

Kia had announced an India-centric EV in 2022 with an expected launch in 2025.

The India-centric EV now confirmed to be the Carens EV, an electric MPV.

It will be part of the 15 EVs Kia plans to have in its global lineup by 2027.

Expected to get premium features like dual 10.25-inch displays, sunroof and ADAS.

India launch expected in 2025; prices could start from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2024 Kia Investor Day meet, conducted in its home country, outlined fresh details for its future plans worldwide. In the product roadmap, the Korean carmaker confirmed the development of the Carens EV for the Indian market. The Kia Carens EV was first referenced back in 2022 as an India-centric recreational EV, which we believed to be based on the 3-row MPV. For now, the Kia EV6 is the only all-electric offering from the Korean carmaker in India with the flagship Kia EV9 SUV set to arrive later in 2024.

Expected Electric Powertrain

The carmaker gave no technical details of the upcoming Carens EV for India. Having said that, we believe it will likely have a claimed range of around 400-500 km with a single motor setup. It will likely support DC fast charging and V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality as well.

Part Of New Models Announced

The Carens EV was announced as part of the 15 EVs that will be a part of Kia’s global lineup by 2027, including the recently unveiled EV5. These models have been confirmed for specific markets, of which only the Carens EV has been declared for India for now. Both EVs and internal combustion engine (ICE) models will be produced at Kia’s 13 factories globally, with two more EV-specific plants to be operated in South Korea.

Likely To Be A Feature-rich Offering

While details regarding the equipment list of the Carens EV are still scarce, we believe that Kia will pack it to the gills. The electric MPV is expected to come with the same dual digital displays (10.25-inch each for infotainment and instrumentation), wireless phone charging, ventilated front seats, and a sunroof from the standard Carens.

In terms of safety tech, expect it to get six airbags (as standard), electronic stability control (ESC), and front and rear parking sensors. The Carens EV might possibly even get a few advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features as Kia plans to equip over 63 percent of its models with the said safety tech by 2026.

Expected Launch And Price

We expect the Kia Carens EV to go on sale in India sometime in 2025, as the most affordable electric MPV in the country. Its prices are likely to begin from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and it won’t have a direct rival at launch but it will serve as a more affordable option to the BYD E6. We’re expecting an electric MPV from Maruti as well but it is not slated to arrive before 2026, and if you’re interested in a hybrid option instead you already have the choice of the Toyota Innova Hycross/ Maruti Invicto.

