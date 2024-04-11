Modified On Apr 11, 2024 07:06 AM By Shreyash for Volkswagen Taigun

The top-spec GT Plus variants with additional features have received the biggest price cuts

The Volkswagen Taigun is set to receive new GT variants soon. Ahead of that, the German automaker has slashed the prices of some variants of the Taigun compact SUV, making them more affordable than before by up to Rs 1.1 lakh. However, these offer prices are only valid for a limited period. Here are the revised prices of each affected variant.

Variant Regular Price Offer Price Difference Manual Comfortline 1-litre MT Rs 11.70 lakh Rs 11 lakh (-) Rs 70,000 GT Chrome Automatic Taigun GT Plus Chrome 1.5-litre DCT Rs 19.44 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh (-) Rs 75,000 GT Plus Chrome 1.5-litre DCT (added features) Rs 19.74 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh (-) Rs 1.05 lakh GT Plus Edge Automatic (Deep Black Pearl & Carbon Steel Grey (matte) variants) GT Plus Edge 1.5-litre DCT Rs 19.64 lakh to Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 18.90 lakh Up to (-) Rs 80,000 1.5 GT Plus Edge DCT (added features) Rs 19.94 lakh to Rs 20 lakh Rs 18.90 lakh Up to (-) Rs 1.1 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Volkswagen has reduced the price of the entry-level comfortline 1-litre turbo-petrol manual variant of the Taigun by Rs 70,000.

On the other hand, the Taigun’s top-spec GT Plus automatic trim is now Rs 1.05 lakh more affordable than before.

The prices of the GT Plus Edge automatic trims, which includes Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Matte Grey variants, have become affordable by up to Rs 1.1 lakh. All of these variants are being sold at an offer price of Rs 18.90 lakh.

Also Check Out: Hyundai Creta Facelift Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings Milestone In India, Sunroof Variants Are The Top Pick

Features & Safety

The higher-spec GT Plus variants of the Volkswagen Taigun are equipped with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, automatic AC, and a single-pane sunroof. The variants with additional features include electrically adjustable front seats, footwell illumination, and an improved sound system with subwoofer and amplifier.

Its safety features include up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear-view camera.

Powertrain Options

Volkswagen offers the Taigun with two petrol engine options, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines also come with active cylinder deactivation technology. It shuts off two out of four cylinders under relaxed driving conditions in order to boost fuel efficiency.

Price Range & Rivals

The regular prices of the Volkswagen Taigun range between Rs 11.70 lakh and Rs 20 lakh . With the offer running, it now starts from Rs 11 lakh and tops at Rs 18.90 lakh. It takes on the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Read More on : Taigun on road price