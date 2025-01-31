All
MG Hikes Prices Of Multiple Models Such As Comet EV And ZS EV By Upto Rs 89,000

Published On Jan 31, 2025 04:05 PM By Kartik for MG Comet EV

Although the base trims are not affected by the hike, the overall price range still changes due to a significant increase in the cost of top variants.

MG price hike

  • The price of the MG ZS EV has been increased by up to Rs 89,000.

  • Comet EV price has gone up by up to Rs 19,000.

  • Prices of Astor are also hiked by up to Rs 24,000.

  • MG Hector has also seen a price hike of up to Rs 45,000.

  • Base variants of all four cars are not affected by this price hike.

 Morris Garages (commonly known as MG) has hiked prices across almost its entire lineup. The ZS EV has received the highest price hike of nearly Rs 90,000, followed by Hector, Astor and Comet EV. In this article, we have detailed the hike that each variant of the above-mentioned cars has received along with the price difference. 

MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV Exterior Image

 

ZS EV

    

Variant

Old

New

Difference

Executive

18,98,000

18,98,000

No Difference 

Excite Pro

19,98,000

20,47,800

49,800

Exclusive Plus

24,53,800

25,14,800

61,000

Exclusive Plus Ivory

24,73,800

25,34,800

61,000

Essence

25,54,800

26,43,800

89,000

Essence Ivory

25,74,800

26,63,800

89,000

  • Prices of the top-end Essence variants with standard and Ivory interior have seen the highest hike of Rs 89,000.

  • The base variant is unaffected by this price increase. 

  • The updated price range of the MG ZS EV is from Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 26.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Comet EV 

MG Comet EV Front Left Side

 

Comet

    

Variant

Old

New

Difference

Executive

6,99,800

6,99,800

No Difference 

Excite

8,08,000

8,20,000

12,000

Excite FC

8,55,800

8,72,800

17,000

Exclusive

9,11,800

9,25,800

14,000

Exclusive FC

9,48,800

9,67,800

19,000

  • The top variant, Exclusive FC prices, has been raised by Rs 19,000.

  • Similar to the ZS EV, the price of the base variant of the Comet EV remains unchanged.

  • The new price range of the Comet EV is now Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor 

MG Astor Front Left Side

                                                  Astor

                                                  MT^

Variant

Old

New

Difference

Sprint 

9,99,800

9,99,800

No Difference

Shine

11,99,800

12,11,800

12,000

Select

13,30,800

13,43,800

13,000

Sharp Pro

14,99,800

15,20,800

21,000

                                        Automatic 

Select Ivory CVT*

14,32,800

14,46,800

14,000

Sharp Pro Ivory CVT

16,25,800

16,48,800

23,000

Savvy Pro DT Ivory CVT

17,21,800

17,45,800

24,000

Savvy Pro Sangria DT CVT

17,31,800

17,55,800

24,000

Savvy Pro Sangria DT 6-AT 

18,34,800

18,34,800

No Difference 

                                       Blackstorm

MT Blackstorm

13,64,800

13,77,800

13,000

CVT Select

Blackstorm

14,66,800

14,80,800

14,000

*CVT= Continuously Variable Transmission 

^MT= Manual Transmission 

  • Similar to prior cars the highest price hike for Astor is across the top-end manual and automatic variants. 

  • The Blackstorm Editions also received a price hike of Rs 13,000 and Rs 14,000 for MT and CVT, respectively.  

  • The base variant Shine, along with a 6-speed torque converter equipped Savvy Pro variant are unaffected. 

  • The price range of the MG Astor is now between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Similar Read: MG Windsor EV Gets Costlier By Rs 50,000, Introductory Prices Come To An End

MG Hector

MG Hector Front Left Side

Hector MT Petrol

Variant

Old

New

Difference

Style

13,99,800

13,99,800

No Difference 

Shine Pro

16,40,800

16,73,800

33,000

Select Pro

17,72,800

18,07,800

35,000

Smart Pro

18,67,800

19,05,800

38,000

Sharp Pro

20,19,800

20,60,800

41,000

CVT Petrol

Shine Pro

17,41,800

17,71,800

30,000

Select Pro

18,95,800

19,33,800

38,000

Sharp Pro

21,50,800

21,81,800

31,000

Savvy Pro

22,49,800

22,88,800

39,000

Diesel MT

Shine Pro

18,12,800

18,57,800

45,000

Select Pro

19,18,800

19,61,800

43,000

Smart Pro

20,29,800

20,60,800

31,000

Sharp Pro

22,24,800

22,24,800

No Difference 

  • When petrol variants are considered, the MT Sharp Pro and CVT Savvy Pro get the highest price hikes of Rs 41,000 and Rs 39,000, respectively. 

  • The diesel-powered Shine Pro variant gets the highest price hike of Rs 45,000.

  • The base variant is excluded from this price hike along with the Sharp Pro with a diesel powertrain.

  • The revised price for the MG Hector ranges between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Also Check Out: All Cars Expected To Be Launched In February 2025

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on MG Comet EV

