MG Hikes Prices Of Multiple Models Such As Comet EV And ZS EV By Upto Rs 89,000
Published On Jan 31, 2025
Although the base trims are not affected by the hike, the overall price range still changes due to a significant increase in the cost of top variants.
The price of the MG ZS EV has been increased by up to Rs 89,000.
Comet EV price has gone up by up to Rs 19,000.
Prices of Astor are also hiked by up to Rs 24,000.
MG Hector has also seen a price hike of up to Rs 45,000.
Base variants of all four cars are not affected by this price hike.
Morris Garages (commonly known as MG) has hiked prices across almost its entire lineup. The ZS EV has received the highest price hike of nearly Rs 90,000, followed by Hector, Astor and Comet EV. In this article, we have detailed the hike that each variant of the above-mentioned cars has received along with the price difference.
MG ZS EV
|
ZS EV
|
Variant
|
Old
|
New
|
Difference
|
Executive
|
18,98,000
|
18,98,000
|
No Difference
|
Excite Pro
|
19,98,000
|
20,47,800
|
49,800
|
Exclusive Plus
|
24,53,800
|
25,14,800
|
61,000
|
Exclusive Plus Ivory
|
24,73,800
|
25,34,800
|
61,000
|
Essence
|
25,54,800
|
26,43,800
|
89,000
|
Essence Ivory
|
25,74,800
|
26,63,800
|
89,000
-
Prices of the top-end Essence variants with standard and Ivory interior have seen the highest hike of Rs 89,000.
-
The base variant is unaffected by this price increase.
-
The updated price range of the MG ZS EV is from Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 26.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Comet EV
|
Comet
|
Variant
|
Old
|
New
|
Difference
|
Executive
|
6,99,800
|
6,99,800
|
No Difference
|
Excite
|
8,08,000
|
8,20,000
|
12,000
|
Excite FC
|
8,55,800
|
8,72,800
|
17,000
|
Exclusive
|
9,11,800
|
9,25,800
|
14,000
|
Exclusive FC
|
9,48,800
|
9,67,800
|
19,000
-
The top variant, Exclusive FC prices, has been raised by Rs 19,000.
-
Similar to the ZS EV, the price of the base variant of the Comet EV remains unchanged.
-
The new price range of the Comet EV is now Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.67 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Astor
|
Astor
|
MT^
|
Variant
|
Old
|
New
|
Difference
|
Sprint
|
9,99,800
|
9,99,800
|
No Difference
|
Shine
|
11,99,800
|
12,11,800
|
12,000
|
Select
|
13,30,800
|
13,43,800
|
13,000
|
Sharp Pro
|
14,99,800
|
15,20,800
|
21,000
|
Automatic
|
Select Ivory CVT*
|
14,32,800
|
14,46,800
|
14,000
|
Sharp Pro Ivory CVT
|
16,25,800
|
16,48,800
|
23,000
|
Savvy Pro DT Ivory CVT
|
17,21,800
|
17,45,800
|
24,000
|
Savvy Pro Sangria DT CVT
|
17,31,800
|
17,55,800
|
24,000
|
Savvy Pro Sangria DT 6-AT
|
18,34,800
|
18,34,800
|
No Difference
|
Blackstorm
|
MT Blackstorm
|
13,64,800
|
13,77,800
|
13,000
|
CVT Select
Blackstorm
|
14,66,800
|
14,80,800
|
14,000
*CVT= Continuously Variable Transmission
^MT= Manual Transmission
-
Similar to prior cars the highest price hike for Astor is across the top-end manual and automatic variants.
-
The Blackstorm Editions also received a price hike of Rs 13,000 and Rs 14,000 for MT and CVT, respectively.
-
The base variant Shine, along with a 6-speed torque converter equipped Savvy Pro variant are unaffected.
-
The price range of the MG Astor is now between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Hector
|
Hector MT Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old
|
New
|
Difference
|
Style
|
13,99,800
|
13,99,800
|
No Difference
|
Shine Pro
|
16,40,800
|
16,73,800
|
33,000
|
Select Pro
|
17,72,800
|
18,07,800
|
35,000
|
Smart Pro
|
18,67,800
|
19,05,800
|
38,000
|
Sharp Pro
|
20,19,800
|
20,60,800
|
41,000
|
CVT Petrol
|
Shine Pro
|
17,41,800
|
17,71,800
|
30,000
|
Select Pro
|
18,95,800
|
19,33,800
|
38,000
|
Sharp Pro
|
21,50,800
|
21,81,800
|
31,000
|
Savvy Pro
|
22,49,800
|
22,88,800
|
39,000
|
Diesel MT
|
Shine Pro
|
18,12,800
|
18,57,800
|
45,000
|
Select Pro
|
19,18,800
|
19,61,800
|
43,000
|
Smart Pro
|
20,29,800
|
20,60,800
|
31,000
|
Sharp Pro
|
22,24,800
|
22,24,800
|
No Difference
-
When petrol variants are considered, the MT Sharp Pro and CVT Savvy Pro get the highest price hikes of Rs 41,000 and Rs 39,000, respectively.
-
The diesel-powered Shine Pro variant gets the highest price hike of Rs 45,000.
-
The base variant is excluded from this price hike along with the Sharp Pro with a diesel powertrain.
-
The revised price for the MG Hector ranges between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom).
