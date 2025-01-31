MG Hikes Prices Of Multiple Models Such As Comet EV And ZS EV By Upto Rs 89,000

Published On Jan 31, 2025 04:05 PM By Kartik for MG Comet EV

Although the base trims are not affected by the hike, the overall price range still changes due to a significant increase in the cost of top variants.

The price of the MG ZS EV has been increased by up to Rs 89,000.

Comet EV price has gone up by up to Rs 19,000.

Prices of Astor are also hiked by up to Rs 24,000.

MG Hector has also seen a price hike of up to Rs 45,000.

Base variants of all four cars are not affected by this price hike.

Morris Garages (commonly known as MG) has hiked prices across almost its entire lineup. The ZS EV has received the highest price hike of nearly Rs 90,000, followed by Hector, Astor and Comet EV. In this article, we have detailed the hike that each variant of the above-mentioned cars has received along with the price difference.

MG ZS EV

ZS EV Variant Old New Difference Executive 18,98,000 18,98,000 No Difference Excite Pro 19,98,000 20,47,800 49,800 Exclusive Plus 24,53,800 25,14,800 61,000 Exclusive Plus Ivory 24,73,800 25,34,800 61,000 Essence 25,54,800 26,43,800 89,000 Essence Ivory 25,74,800 26,63,800 89,000

Prices of the top-end Essence variants with standard and Ivory interior have seen the highest hike of Rs 89,000.

The base variant is unaffected by this price increase.

The updated price range of the MG ZS EV is from Rs 18.98 lakh to Rs 26.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Comet EV

Comet Variant Old New Difference Executive 6,99,800 6,99,800 No Difference Excite 8,08,000 8,20,000 12,000 Excite FC 8,55,800 8,72,800 17,000 Exclusive 9,11,800 9,25,800 14,000 Exclusive FC 9,48,800 9,67,800 19,000

The top variant, Exclusive FC prices, has been raised by Rs 19,000.

Similar to the ZS EV, the price of the base variant of the Comet EV remains unchanged.

The new price range of the Comet EV is now Rs 7 lakh to Rs 9.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Astor

Astor MT^ Variant Old New Difference Sprint 9,99,800 9,99,800 No Difference Shine 11,99,800 12,11,800 12,000 Select 13,30,800 13,43,800 13,000 Sharp Pro 14,99,800 15,20,800 21,000 Automatic Select Ivory CVT* 14,32,800 14,46,800 14,000 Sharp Pro Ivory CVT 16,25,800 16,48,800 23,000 Savvy Pro DT Ivory CVT 17,21,800 17,45,800 24,000 Savvy Pro Sangria DT CVT 17,31,800 17,55,800 24,000 Savvy Pro Sangria DT 6-AT 18,34,800 18,34,800 No Difference Blackstorm MT Blackstorm 13,64,800 13,77,800 13,000 CVT Select Blackstorm 14,66,800 14,80,800 14,000

*CVT= Continuously Variable Transmission

^MT= Manual Transmission

Similar to prior cars the highest price hike for Astor is across the top-end manual and automatic variants.

The Blackstorm Editions also received a price hike of Rs 13,000 and Rs 14,000 for MT and CVT, respectively.

The base variant Shine, along with a 6-speed torque converter equipped Savvy Pro variant are unaffected.

The price range of the MG Astor is now between Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector

Hector MT Petrol Variant Old New Difference Style 13,99,800 13,99,800 No Difference Shine Pro 16,40,800 16,73,800 33,000 Select Pro 17,72,800 18,07,800 35,000 Smart Pro 18,67,800 19,05,800 38,000 Sharp Pro 20,19,800 20,60,800 41,000 CVT Petrol Shine Pro 17,41,800 17,71,800 30,000 Select Pro 18,95,800 19,33,800 38,000 Sharp Pro 21,50,800 21,81,800 31,000 Savvy Pro 22,49,800 22,88,800 39,000 Diesel MT Shine Pro 18,12,800 18,57,800 45,000 Select Pro 19,18,800 19,61,800 43,000 Smart Pro 20,29,800 20,60,800 31,000 Sharp Pro 22,24,800 22,24,800 No Difference

When petrol variants are considered, the MT Sharp Pro and CVT Savvy Pro get the highest price hikes of Rs 41,000 and Rs 39,000, respectively.

The diesel-powered Shine Pro variant gets the highest price hike of Rs 45,000.

The base variant is excluded from this price hike along with the Sharp Pro with a diesel powertrain.

The revised price for the MG Hector ranges between Rs 14 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

