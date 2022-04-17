Car News That Mattered This Week (April 11-17): Fisker Comes To India, Multiple Global NCAP Crash Test Results, Launch And Delivery Updates Of Multiple Models, And More

Published On Apr 17, 2022 08:00 AM By CarDekho for Honda City Hybrid

The past week’s highlights were the Global NCAP crash test results of three cars and launch updates of some upcoming models

The past week saw the reveal of the much awaited Honda City Hybrid. Meanwhile, Maruti commenced bookings for the facelifted XL6 and launched the 2022 Ertiga. Also, Toyota started deliveries of the Hilux, while Fisker confirmed its plans of starting operations in India. The Hyundai Venue N Line was also spotted testing, whilst the global NCAP crash tests released results for three more vehicles.

Here's a quick low-down:

Mercedes’ Sixth-Gen C-Class Launch Confirmed For May 10:

The sixth-gen Mercedes C-Class is set to be launched on May 10 . Being a complete generation upgrade, the sedan will feature an all new design language inside and out and will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options.

Hyundai Venue N Line Spied:

Hyundai plans to bring the Venue N Line to India, which will make it the second ‘N-Line’ offering from the carmaker in the country following the i20 N Line. The sub-compact SUV is expected to be launched soon as it was spied testing recently .

Fisker Announces Plans To Come To India:

The American EV manufacturer, Fisker, has announced plans to set up its Indian headquarters in Hyderabad under the name Fisker Vigyan India. It intends to locally manufacture its mass-market EVs in India and has already undertaken the hiring process for its base in Hyderabad.

Global NCAP Reveals Tests Results For Toyota and Hyundai Vehicles:

The recent round of Global NCAP’s #SaferCarsForIndia campaign saw the Hyundai Creta and i20 receive a 3-star safety rating, while the Toyota Urban Cruiser secured a 4-star safety rating . All the three models were tested in their most basic safety spec versions.

Facelifted Maruti Ertiga Launched:

Maruti has launched the facelifted Ertiga with a mild interior and cosmetic upgrades along with an updated powertrain. It is now powered using a 1.5-litre petrol engine with DualJet and mild hybrid tech. The MPV now packs cruise control and paddle shifters in its features list.

Facelifted Maruti XL6 Details Out:

The facelifted Maruti XL6 is set to be launched on April 21. Maruti has released the variant and colour options for the MPV, ahead of its price reveal. As part of the mid-life update, it will come with a new 6-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters and a 360-degree camera.

Honda City Hybrid Revealed:

The much awaited Honda City Hybrid was revealed with a self-charging hybrid system binding a 98PS 1.5-litre petrol unit with dual electric motors and a 0.7 kWh battery. Bookings for the greener sedan are underway while its launch will take place in May.

Toyota Hilux Deliveries Underway:

Deliveries for the first batch of the Hilux are now underway. Bookings for the second batch of the pickup are on a hiatus after they were halted back in March. It is available in two trims and is a diesel-only offering.

Volkswagen Announces A Launch Date For The Virtus:

Volkswagen Virtus’ price announcement to be done on June 9. The carmaker has already started taking bookings for the Virtus sedan and is expected to price the sedan similarly to the Skoda Slavia, as both sedans share their underpinnings and powertrains with each other.

Renault Kwid Electric Launched In Brazil:

The all-electric Renault Kwid, called the Kwid E-TECH, has been launched in Brazil. It is powered by a 65PS electric motor which is fed using a 26.8kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 298km (Brazilian standard). Although Renault showcased the Kwid EV as the K-ZE at the Auto Expo 2020, it’s unlikely to make its way here anytime soon as the carmaker hasn’t announced any plans of introducing EVs in India.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition To Be Launched On May 9:

Skoda will launch the Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition on May 9. It will feature minor cosmetic and interior enhancements, and is expected to get the SUV’s bigger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine only.