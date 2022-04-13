Sixth-Gen Mercedes Benz C-Class Launch On May 10

Modified On Apr 14, 2022 10:07 AM By Tarun for Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2021

  • 1826 Views
  • Write a comment

The all new C-Class’ new design language actually makes it looks like a baby S-Class

mercedes benz c-class 2022

  • Exclusive bookings open for existing Mercedes Benz customers till April 30. Non Merc buyers can book from May 1. 

  • To be available in C200, C220D, and C300D variants. 

  • It’s longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the existing C-Class. 

  • To be powered by 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, in different states of tune. 

  • Expected to retail from around Rs 55 lakh. 

Mercedes is going to launch the new-generation C-Class on May 10. Its exclusive pre-bookings are open till April 30 for a token amount of Rs 50,000 but only for existing Mercedes Benz customers. Non Merc customers can then book the sedan from May 1 onwards. 

The bookings are currently open for the C200 and the top-end C300D variants, while the same for the C220D will commence later. 

The new C-Class gets a complete generation upgrade, which completely revamps its exterior styling. It now looks inspired by the S-Class with similar front profile, LED headlamps, and a rather clean side profile. The sedan has grown 65mm longer, 10mm wider, and its wheelbase has also been extended by 25mm. 

The cabin also receives a fresh life, a clear resemblance to its flashier sibling, the S-Class. The 2022 C-Class features a larger (choice of 10.25-inch or 11.9-inch) centrally-placed touchscreen infotainment with the second-gen MBUX infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display. 

mercedes benz c-class 2022

The new Mercedes Benz C-Class is expected to be powered by 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, in different states of tune. All the engines will be paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard. 

The new Mercedes Benz C-Class is expected to retail from around Rs 55 lakh, demanding a premium over its current price range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70.66 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Audi A4BMW 3 SeriesJaguar XE and the Volvo S60.

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2021

Read Full News
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jun 2022
  • Tesla Model 3
    Tesla Model 3
    Rs.60.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2022
  • Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Apr 2022
  • BMW i4
    BMW i4
    Rs.80.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2022
  • Tesla Model S
    Tesla Model S
    Rs.1.50 CrEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2023
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsSixth-Gen Mercedes Benz C-Class Launch On May 10
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience