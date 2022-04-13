Sixth-Gen Mercedes Benz C-Class Launch On May 10
Apr 14, 2022
The all new C-Class’ new design language actually makes it looks like a baby S-Class
Exclusive bookings open for existing Mercedes Benz customers till April 30. Non Merc buyers can book from May 1.
To be available in C200, C220D, and C300D variants.
It’s longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase than the existing C-Class.
To be powered by 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, in different states of tune.
Expected to retail from around Rs 55 lakh.
Mercedes is going to launch the new-generation C-Class on May 10. Its exclusive pre-bookings are open till April 30 for a token amount of Rs 50,000 but only for existing Mercedes Benz customers. Non Merc customers can then book the sedan from May 1 onwards.
The bookings are currently open for the C200 and the top-end C300D variants, while the same for the C220D will commence later.
The new C-Class gets a complete generation upgrade, which completely revamps its exterior styling. It now looks inspired by the S-Class with similar front profile, LED headlamps, and a rather clean side profile. The sedan has grown 65mm longer, 10mm wider, and its wheelbase has also been extended by 25mm.
The cabin also receives a fresh life, a clear resemblance to its flashier sibling, the S-Class. The 2022 C-Class features a larger (choice of 10.25-inch or 11.9-inch) centrally-placed touchscreen infotainment with the second-gen MBUX infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display.
The new Mercedes Benz C-Class is expected to be powered by 2-litre turbo-petrol and diesel engines, in different states of tune. All the engines will be paired to a 9-speed automatic gearbox as standard.
The new Mercedes Benz C-Class is expected to retail from around Rs 55 lakh, demanding a premium over its current price range of Rs 50 lakh to Rs 70.66 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival the Audi A4, BMW 3 Series, Jaguar XE and the Volvo S60.
